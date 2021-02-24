Girls basketball

District 1B

(Higher seed hosts until Saturday, then at Conrad)

(5 teams advance)

Wednesday

Cut Bank 47, Great Falls Central 39

Shelby 56, Conrad 50

Choteau 61, Rocky Boy 45

Thursday

Game 4: Cut Bank at Fairfield, 6:30 p.m.

Game 5: Shelby vs. Choteau, TBA

Game 6: Conrad vs. Rocky Boy, TBA

Friday

Game 7: Great Falls Central vs. Game 5 loser, TBA

Game 8: Game 4 loser vs. Game 6 winner, TBA

Saturday

Game 9 (at Conrad): Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 11 a.m., fifth place

Game 10 (at Conrad): Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 3 p.m., winner third place; loser fourth place

Game 11 (at Conrad): Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m., championship

District 2B

At Poplar

(3 teams advance)

Thursday

Game 1: Harlem vs. Poplar, 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: Glasgow vs. Wolf Point, 7 p.m.

Friday

Game 3: Malta vs. Game 1 winner, 4:30 p.m.

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 4:30 p.m., third place

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7 p.m., championship

District 4B

at Huntley Project

(3 teams advance)

Wednesday

Joliet 40, Shepherd 35

Red Lodge 60, Huntley Project 32

Thursday

Game 3: Roundup vs. Joliet, 5 p.m.

Game 4: Columbus vs. Red Lodge, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Game 5: Shepherd vs. Game 4 loser, 5 p.m.

Game 6: Huntley Project vs. Game 3 loser, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 5 p.m., third place

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m., championship

District 5B

Higher seed hosts

(3 teams advance)

Tuesday

Three Forks 33, Townsend 18

Jefferson 55, Manhattan 44

Thursday

Game 3: Three Forks at Big Timber, 6 p.m.

Game 4: Jefferson at Whitehall, 6 p.m.

Friday

Game 5: Manhattan at Game 3 loser, TBA

Game 6: Townsend at Game 4 loser, TBA

Saturday

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, TBA, third place

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, TBA, championship

