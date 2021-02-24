Girls basketball
District 1B
(Higher seed hosts until Saturday, then at Conrad)
(5 teams advance)
Wednesday
Cut Bank 47, Great Falls Central 39
Shelby 56, Conrad 50
Choteau 61, Rocky Boy 45
Thursday
Game 4: Cut Bank at Fairfield, 6:30 p.m.
Game 5: Shelby vs. Choteau, TBA
Game 6: Conrad vs. Rocky Boy, TBA
Friday
Game 7: Great Falls Central vs. Game 5 loser, TBA
Game 8: Game 4 loser vs. Game 6 winner, TBA
Saturday
Game 9 (at Conrad): Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 11 a.m., fifth place
Game 10 (at Conrad): Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 3 p.m., winner third place; loser fourth place
Game 11 (at Conrad): Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m., championship
District 2B
At Poplar
(3 teams advance)
Thursday
Game 1: Harlem vs. Poplar, 4:30 p.m.
Game 2: Glasgow vs. Wolf Point, 7 p.m.
Friday
Game 3: Malta vs. Game 1 winner, 4:30 p.m.
Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 4:30 p.m., third place
Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7 p.m., championship
District 4B
at Huntley Project
(3 teams advance)
Wednesday
Joliet 40, Shepherd 35
Red Lodge 60, Huntley Project 32
Thursday
Game 3: Roundup vs. Joliet, 5 p.m.
Game 4: Columbus vs. Red Lodge, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Game 5: Shepherd vs. Game 4 loser, 5 p.m.
Game 6: Huntley Project vs. Game 3 loser, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 5 p.m., third place
Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m., championship
District 5B
Higher seed hosts
(3 teams advance)
Tuesday
Three Forks 33, Townsend 18
Jefferson 55, Manhattan 44
Thursday
Game 3: Three Forks at Big Timber, 6 p.m.
Game 4: Jefferson at Whitehall, 6 p.m.
Friday
Game 5: Manhattan at Game 3 loser, TBA
Game 6: Townsend at Game 4 loser, TBA
Saturday
Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, TBA, third place
Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, TBA, championship
