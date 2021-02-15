District 2C

(5 teams advance)

Monday

Game 1 (at Sidney): Plentywood 52, Richey-Lambert 23

Game 2 (at Sidney): Circle 43, Culbertson 28

Game 3: (at Culbertson): Westby-Grenora 40, Savage 22

Game 4 (at Culbertson): Froid-Lake def. Bainville

Wednesday

Game 5 (at Culbertson): Richey-Lambert vs. Culbertson, 4:30 p.m.

Game 6 (at Culbertson): Savage vs. Bainville, 6:30 p.m.

Game 7 (at Sidney): Plentywood vs. Circle, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8 (at Sidney): Westby-Grenora vs. Froid-Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Friday

at Sidney

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 3 p.m., fifth place

Game 10: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 5 p.m., third place

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m., championship

District 3C

(3 teams advance)

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale, bye

Scobey-Opheim, bye

Tuesday

Game 1 (at Lustre): Lustre Christian vs. Nashua, 6 p.m.

Game 2 (at Dodson): Dodson vs. Frazier, 6 p.m.

Thursday

at Malta

Game 3: Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale vs. Game 1 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 4: Scobey-Opheim vs. Game 2 winner, 3 p.m.

Friday

Game 5: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 6: game 1 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 3 p.m.

Saturday

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 1 p.m., consolation

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 5:30 p.m., championship

District 9C

(3 teams advance)

at Havre High

Tuesday

Game 1 (at Fort Benton): Fort Benton vs. Big Sandy, TBA

Game 2 (at Box Elder): Box Elder vs. Hays-Lodgepole, TBA

Game 3 (at North Star): North Star vs. Chinook, TBA

Game 4 (at Turner): Turner vs. Chester-Joplin-Inverness, TBA

Wednesday

Game 5 (hosted by higher seed): Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, TBA

Game 6 (hosted by higher seed): Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, TBA

Thursday

at Havre High

Game 11: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 10:30 a.m., semifinals

Game 12: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 1 p.m., semifinals

Friday

Game 15: Game 6 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 10:30 a.m.

Game 16: Game 5 winner vs. Game 12 loser, 1 p.m.

Saturday

Game 19: Game 15 winner vs. Game 16 winner, 10:30 a.m., consolation

Game 20: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 3:30 p.m., championship

Tags

Load comments