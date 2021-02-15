District 2C
(5 teams advance)
Monday
Game 1 (at Sidney): Plentywood 52, Richey-Lambert 23
Game 2 (at Sidney): Circle 43, Culbertson 28
Game 3: (at Culbertson): Westby-Grenora 40, Savage 22
Game 4 (at Culbertson): Froid-Lake def. Bainville
Wednesday
Game 5 (at Culbertson): Richey-Lambert vs. Culbertson, 4:30 p.m.
Game 6 (at Culbertson): Savage vs. Bainville, 6:30 p.m.
Game 7 (at Sidney): Plentywood vs. Circle, 4:30 p.m.
Game 8 (at Sidney): Westby-Grenora vs. Froid-Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Friday
at Sidney
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 3 p.m., fifth place
Game 10: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 5 p.m., third place
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m., championship
District 3C
(3 teams advance)
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale, bye
Scobey-Opheim, bye
Tuesday
Game 1 (at Lustre): Lustre Christian vs. Nashua, 6 p.m.
Game 2 (at Dodson): Dodson vs. Frazier, 6 p.m.
Thursday
at Malta
Game 3: Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale vs. Game 1 winner, 1 p.m.
Game 4: Scobey-Opheim vs. Game 2 winner, 3 p.m.
Friday
Game 5: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 1 p.m.
Game 6: game 1 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 3 p.m.
Saturday
Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 1 p.m., consolation
Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 5:30 p.m., championship
District 9C
(3 teams advance)
at Havre High
Tuesday
Game 1 (at Fort Benton): Fort Benton vs. Big Sandy, TBA
Game 2 (at Box Elder): Box Elder vs. Hays-Lodgepole, TBA
Game 3 (at North Star): North Star vs. Chinook, TBA
Game 4 (at Turner): Turner vs. Chester-Joplin-Inverness, TBA
Wednesday
Game 5 (hosted by higher seed): Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, TBA
Game 6 (hosted by higher seed): Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, TBA
Thursday
at Havre High
Game 11: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 10:30 a.m., semifinals
Game 12: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 1 p.m., semifinals
Friday
Game 15: Game 6 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 10:30 a.m.
Game 16: Game 5 winner vs. Game 12 loser, 1 p.m.
Saturday
Game 19: Game 15 winner vs. Game 16 winner, 10:30 a.m., consolation
Game 20: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 3:30 p.m., championship
