GIRLS
Southeast A
All-conference
First team: Solei Elletson, junior, Billings Central; Isabelle Erickson, senior, Billings Central; Kamber Good Luck, junior, Hardin; Mya Hanson, junior, Billings Central; Kylee Old Elk, junior, Hardin.
Second team: Molly Molvig, senior, Billings Central; Alyssa Pretty Weasel, senior, Hardin; Emma Timm, freshman, Laurel; Grace Timm, senior, Laurel; Kodie Vondra, senior, Livingston.
Honorable mention: Nevaha Alden, senior, Hardin; Morgan Maack, senior, Laurel; Brianna Old Elk, junior, Hardin; Maria Stewart, junior, Billings Central.
