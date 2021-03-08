GIRLS

Southeast A

All-conference

First team: Solei Elletson, junior, Billings Central; Isabelle Erickson, senior, Billings Central; Kamber Good Luck, junior, Hardin; Mya Hanson, junior, Billings Central; Kylee Old Elk, junior, Hardin.

Second team: Molly Molvig, senior, Billings Central; Alyssa Pretty Weasel, senior, Hardin; Emma Timm, freshman, Laurel; Grace Timm, senior, Laurel; Kodie Vondra, senior, Livingston.

Honorable mention: Nevaha Alden, senior, Hardin; Morgan Maack, senior, Laurel; Brianna Old Elk, junior, Hardin; Maria Stewart, junior, Billings Central.

