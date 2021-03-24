Class AA girls honors teams
Eastern AA
All-state: Brooke Berry, jr., Billings Skyview; Macy Mayer, sr., Bozeman; Taylee Chirrick, fr., Billings West; Alison Harris, sr., Great Falls; Kaitlin Grossman, jr., Billings West; Breanna Williams, fr., Billings Skyview; Lauren Lindseth, jr., Great Falls CMR.
All-conference
First team: Brooke Berry, jr., Billings Skyview; Macy Mayer, sr., Bozeman; Taylee Chirrick, fr., Billings West; Alison Harris, sr., Great Falls; Kaitlin Grossman, jr., Billings West; Breanna Williams, fr., Billings Skyview; Lauren Lindseth, jr., Great Falls CMR.
Second team: Allie Cummings, jr., Billings Senior; Gabby Klein, sr., Bozeman; Layla Baumann, so., Billings West; Brenna Linse, jr., Billings Senior; Cami Harris, jr., Billings Skyview.
Honorable mention: Naomi Reanier, jr., Belgrade; Emily Williams, jr., Bozeman; Sydney Pierce, fr., Billings West; Ryen Palmer, sr., Great Falls; Hallie Thompson, sr., Great Falls; MG Spotted Bear, jr., Billings Skyview.
Most Outstanding Player, offense: Brooke Berry, Billings Skyview
Most Oustanding Player, defense: Billings West team
Coach of the year: Erika Gustavsen, Bozeman
Western AA
All-state: Dani Bartsch, sr., Helena Capital; Paige Bartsch, sr., Helena Capital; Bailee Sayler, jr., Missoula Hellgate; Ellie Keller, sr., Kalispell Glacier; Brooke Stayner, jr., Missoula Sentinel; Alex Covill, so., Missoula Hellgate.
All-conference
First team: Dani Bartsch, sr., Helena Capital; Paige Bartsch, sr., Helena Capital; Bailee Sayler, jr., Missoula Hellgate; Ellie Keller, sr., Kalispell Glacier; Brooke Stayner, jr., Missoula Sentinel; Alex Covill, so., Missoula Hellgate.
Second team: Challis Westwater, sr., Missoula Sentinel; Kylie Lantz, sr., Helena; Addy Heaphy, jr., Missoula Hellgate; Mara McGinley, sr., Helena Capital; Kenzie Williams, sr., Kalispell Glacier; MacKenzie Tutty, sr., Butte; Claire Converse, jr., Kalispell Flathead.
Honorable mention: Jaymee Sheridan, sr., Helena Capital; Lauren Dick, jr., Missoula Hellgate; Corbyn Sandau, sr., Missoula Big Sky; Kodie Hoagland, jr., Butte; Emma Anderson, sr., Kalispell Glacier.
Most Outstanding Player, offense: Dani Bartsch, Helena Capital
Most Outstanding Player, defense: Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel
Coach of the year: Katie Garcin-Forba, Helena Capital
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.