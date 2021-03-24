Class AA girls honors teams

Eastern AA

All-state: Brooke Berry, jr., Billings Skyview; Macy Mayer, sr., Bozeman; Taylee Chirrick, fr., Billings West; Alison Harris, sr., Great Falls; Kaitlin Grossman, jr., Billings West; Breanna Williams, fr., Billings Skyview; Lauren Lindseth, jr., Great Falls CMR.

All-conference

First team: Brooke Berry, jr., Billings Skyview; Macy Mayer, sr., Bozeman; Taylee Chirrick, fr., Billings West; Alison Harris, sr., Great Falls; Kaitlin Grossman, jr., Billings West; Breanna Williams, fr., Billings Skyview; Lauren Lindseth, jr., Great Falls CMR.

Second team: Allie Cummings, jr., Billings Senior; Gabby Klein, sr., Bozeman; Layla Baumann, so., Billings West; Brenna Linse, jr., Billings Senior; Cami Harris, jr., Billings Skyview.

Honorable mention: Naomi Reanier, jr., Belgrade; Emily Williams, jr., Bozeman; Sydney Pierce, fr., Billings West; Ryen Palmer, sr., Great Falls; Hallie Thompson, sr., Great Falls; MG Spotted Bear, jr., Billings Skyview.

Most Outstanding Player, offense: Brooke Berry, Billings Skyview

Most Oustanding Player, defense: Billings West team

Coach of the year: Erika Gustavsen, Bozeman

Western AA

All-state: Dani Bartsch, sr., Helena Capital; Paige Bartsch, sr., Helena Capital; Bailee Sayler, jr., Missoula Hellgate; Ellie Keller, sr., Kalispell Glacier; Brooke Stayner, jr., Missoula Sentinel; Alex Covill, so., Missoula Hellgate.

All-conference

First team: Dani Bartsch, sr., Helena Capital; Paige Bartsch, sr., Helena Capital; Bailee Sayler, jr., Missoula Hellgate; Ellie Keller, sr., Kalispell Glacier; Brooke Stayner, jr., Missoula Sentinel; Alex Covill, so., Missoula Hellgate.

Second team: Challis Westwater, sr., Missoula Sentinel; Kylie Lantz, sr., Helena; Addy Heaphy, jr., Missoula Hellgate; Mara McGinley, sr., Helena Capital; Kenzie Williams, sr., Kalispell Glacier; MacKenzie Tutty, sr., Butte; Claire Converse, jr., Kalispell Flathead.

Honorable mention: Jaymee Sheridan, sr., Helena Capital; Lauren Dick, jr., Missoula Hellgate; Corbyn Sandau, sr., Missoula Big Sky; Kodie Hoagland, jr., Butte; Emma Anderson, sr., Kalispell Glacier.

Most Outstanding Player, offense: Dani Bartsch, Helena Capital

Most Outstanding Player, defense: Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel

Coach of the year: Katie Garcin-Forba, Helena Capital

Tags

Load comments