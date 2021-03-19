Northeast A 

All-state: Sadie Filius, Havre, Jr.; Yelena Miller, Havre, So.; Loy Waid, Havre, Sr.; Jillian Litwiller, Glendive, Sr.

All-Conference

First team: Jillian Litwiller, Glendive, Sr.; Sadie Filius, Havre, Jr.; Yelena Miller, Havre, So.; Loy Waid, Havre, Sr.; Kylie Walker, Havre, Sr.

Second team: Madison Wahl, Glendive, Sr.; Avery Carlson, Havre, So.; Britton Paulson, Havre, Sr.; Lainey Smith, Miles City, So.; Sophie Peters, Sidney, So.

Honorable mention: Aniya Ross, Lewistown, So.; Codi Nagle, Glendive, Fr.; Sydney Wilting, Havre, Sr.; Jenna Anderson, Sidney, Jr.; Olivia Schoepp, Sidney, Jr.

Class C

All-State

Emily Adkins, Sr., Bridger; Dakota Auck, Sr., Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap; Avery Burgess, So., Noxon; Kaitlyn Christensen, Jr., Hot Springs; Emmie Collins, Jr., West Yellowstone; Sophia Darr, So., Gardiner; Sydney Dethman, Sr., Froid-Medicine Lake; Jaycee Erickson, Jr., Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale; Teagan Erickson, Fr., Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale; Morgan Fairchild, Jr., Shields Valley; 

Elizabeth Field, Jr., Westby-Grenora; Carlee Fryberger, Sr., Charlo; Aspen Giese, Sr., Fort Benton; Angela Gopher, Jr., Box Elder; Isabelle Heggem, Fr., Roy-Winifred; Madeline Heggem, Jr., Roy-Winifred; Amelia Hill, Sr., Philipsburg; Danielle Horan, Sr., Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap; Olivia Isakson, Sr., Augusta; Kayla Kombol, Jr., Melstone; 

Klaire Kovatch, Sr., Seeley-Swan; Abi Krantz, So., Broadus; Shyan Krass, Sr., Turner; Eliana Kuperus, Sr., Manhattan Christian; Heidi LaBree, So., Ekalaka; Karli Lane, Sr., Harlowton-Ryegate; Lindsay Lawrence, So., Jordan; Gracee Lekvold, Sr., Scobey; Sariah Maughan, Jr., Seeley-Swan; Kaitlyn McColly, Sr., Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale; 

Maci Molinario, Sr., Fort Benton; Kyla Momberg, Jr., Box Elder; Hannah Monroe, So., Valier; Ella Owen, Sr., Ekalaka; Landri Paladichuck, Sr., Ennis; Lindsey Paulson, Jr., Belt; Sydney Phillips, Sr., Drummond; Alexa Reddig, Fr., Lustre Christian; Koye Rindal, So., Melstone; Aspen Sanderson, Jr., Shields Valley;

Laynie Sattoriva, So., North Star; Liev Smith, Sr., Charlo; Kiersten Vank Kirk, Jr., Manhattan Christian; Sydney VonBergen, Sr., Denton-Geyser-Stanford; Draya Wacker, So., Melstone; Ashlee Wang, Jr., For Benton; Liv Wangerin, Jr., Plentywood; Kia Wasson, Sr., Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale; Paige Wasson, Fr., Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale; Jade Wendland, Jr., North Star.

9C

All-Conference

First team: Aspen Giese, Fort Benton, Sr.; Shyan Krass, Turner, Sr.; Kyla Momberg, Box Elder, Jr.; Jade Wendland, North Star, Jr.; Maci Molinario, For Benton, Sr.; Ashlee Wang, Fort Benton, Jr.; Laynie Sattoriva, North Star, So.; Angela Gopher, Box Elder, Jr.

Second team: Emerson Giese, Fort Benton, So.; Dakota Krass, Turner, So.; Sierra Chandler, Hays-Lodgepole, Jr.; Hallie Niebauer, Chinook, Fr.; Kenidee Wolery, North Star, Sr.; Brandy Calvert, Turner, Sr.; Breanna Bacon Box Elder, So.; Alliya Pretty Paint, Hays-Lodgepole, Fr.

Coach of the year: Cassie Pimperton, Fort Benton.

