Girls basketball
Honors teams
3B
All-state: Lindsey Hein, sr., Forsyth; Baily Egan, jr., Colstrip; Addison Casterline, sr., Colstrip.
All-conference
First team: Lindsey Hein, sr., Forsyth; Baily Egan, jr., Colstrip; Addison Casterline, sr., Colstrip; Shantell Pretty On Top, jr., Lodge Grass; Anika Ploeger, jr., Baker; Daley Pinkerton, so., Forsyth.
Second team: Madison BigBack, jr., Colstrip; Madison Doney, sr., Lame Deer; Canzas HisBadHorse, jr., Colstrip; Jaeleigh Hlad, so., Forsyth; Jordan Jefferson, jr., Lodge Grass; Emily Shumaker, jr., Baker.
6C
All-state: Emily Adkins, sr., Bridger; Karli Lane, sr., Harlowton-Ryegate.
All-conference
First team: Emily Adkins, sr., Bridger; Karli Lane, sr., Harlowton-Ryegate; Messa Butler, sr., Harlowton-Ryegate; Kenzie Pitts, sr., Roberts; Serena Flatlip, sr., Plenty Coups; Lexi Feddes, sr., Absarokee; Makayla Harper, sr., Park City; Emma DeVries, sr., Roberts; Keane Blacksmith, sr., Plenty Coups; Alexis Hagl, sr., Harlowton-Ryegate.
Second team: Hailey Fisk, so., Broadview-Lavina; Hope Buessing, sr., Bridger; Abby Hoffman, sr., Park City; Teagan Oliva, sr., Harlowton-Ryegate; Tandy Planichek, so., Absarokee; Justice Biharz, sr., Reed Point-Rapelje; Lois Flatlip, sr., Plenty Coups; Haily Croft, fr., Roberts.
