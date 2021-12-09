Thursday

Absarokee 40, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 24

Alberton-Superior 36, Darby 25

Chinook 53, Cut Bank 34

Ennis 40, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 22

Fairfield 51, Missoula Loyola 42

Heart Butte 45, Two Eagle River 28

Park City 49, Sheridan 20

Philipsburg 57, Lincoln 16

Plentywood 73, Bainville 36

Tags

Load comments