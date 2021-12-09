Thursday
Absarokee 40, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 24
Alberton-Superior 36, Darby 25
Chinook 53, Cut Bank 34
Ennis 40, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 22
Fairfield 51, Missoula Loyola 42
Heart Butte 45, Two Eagle River 28
Park City 49, Sheridan 20
Philipsburg 57, Lincoln 16
Plentywood 73, Bainville 36
