Girls basketball
Thursday
Alberton-Superior 52, Hot Springs 37
Augusta 67, Simms 43
Billings Senior 40, Great Falls CMR 37
Billings Skyview 69, Bozeman Gallatin 35
Billings West 66, Bozeman 32
Colstrip 67, Forsyth 37
Columbus 60, Huntley Project 34
Ennis 43, West Yellowstone 35
Florence-Carlton 63, Arlee 30
Fort Benton 62, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 18
Hamilton 60, Polson 25
Helena Capital 71, Butte 37
Livingston 43, Butte Central 35
Manhattan Christian 58, Townsend 32
Melstone 53, Ekalaka 33
Missoula Hellgate 54, Helena 28
Plentywood 47, Froid-Lake 40
Power 41, Dutton-Brady 13
Ronan 48, Corvallis 41
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 49, Glasgow 33
Sidney 68, Poplar 42
Whitefish 44, Frenchtown 37
Whitehall 61, Manhattan 23
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.