Girls basketball

Thursday

Alberton-Superior 52, Hot Springs 37

Augusta 67, Simms 43

Billings Senior 40, Great Falls CMR 37

Billings Skyview 69, Bozeman Gallatin 35

Billings West 66, Bozeman 32

Colstrip 67, Forsyth 37

Columbus 60, Huntley Project 34

Ennis 43, West Yellowstone 35

Florence-Carlton 63, Arlee 30

Fort Benton 62, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 18

Hamilton 60, Polson 25

Helena Capital 71, Butte 37

Livingston 43, Butte Central 35

Manhattan Christian 58, Townsend 32

Melstone 53, Ekalaka 33

Missoula Hellgate 54, Helena 28

Plentywood 47, Froid-Lake 40

Power 41, Dutton-Brady 13

Ronan 48, Corvallis 41

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 49, Glasgow 33

Sidney 68, Poplar 42

Whitefish 44, Frenchtown 37

Whitehall 61, Manhattan 23

