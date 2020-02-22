Girls basketball

1B

at Cut Bank

(4 teams advance)

Wednesday

Conrad 52, Choteau 49

Fairfield 54, Great Falls Central 18

Cut Bank 54, Rocky Boy 47

Friday

Rocky Boy 44, Great Falls Central 42

Shelby 35, Conrad 26

Fairfield 36, Cut Bank 27

Saturday

Rocky Boy 69, Conrad 48

Choteau 52, Cut Bank 43

Rocky Boy 56, Choteau 43, third place

Fairfield 47, Shelby 40, championship

2B

at Malta

(4 teams advance)

Thursday

Wolf Point 56, Poplar 27

Friday

Malta 50, Glasgow 44

Harlem 72, Wolf Point 46

Saturday

Glasgow 39, Wolf Point 30, third place

Harlem 48, Malta 46, championship

3B

at Colstrip

(3 teams advance)

Wednesday

Lodge Grass 62, Baker 45

Colstrip 69, Lame Deer 40

Thursday

Forsyth 69, Lodge Grass 42

Colstrip 55, St. Labre 28

Friday

Lodge Grass 70, Lame Deer 58

St. Labre 62, Baker 34

Saturday

Lodge Grass 46, St. Labre 42, consolation

Colstrip 30, Forsyth 29, championship

4B

at Red Lodge

(3 teams advance)

Thursday

Shepherd 43, Huntley Project 40

Red Lodge 36, Joliet 32

Friday

Columbus 50, Shepherd 14

Roundup 53, Red Lodge 29

Saturday

Joliet 57, Shepherd 25

Huntley Project 70, Red Lodge 65, OT

Huntley Project 55, Joliet 51, third place

Columbus 36, Roundup 33, championship

5B

at Belgrade

(3 teams advance)

Thursday

Jefferson 48, Townsend 40

Three Forks 54, Manhattan 46

Friday

Big Timber 52, Jefferson 47

Three Forks 36, Whitehall 25

Saturday

Jefferson 54, Manhattan 43

Whitehall 52, Townsend 36

Whitehall 54, Jefferson 48, third place

Big Timber 45, Three Forks 34, championship

6B

(4 teams advance)

Tuesday

Deer Lodge 52, Arlee 35,

Friday

Missoula Loyola 61, Deer Lodge 26

Anaconda 54, Florence 42

Saturday

Florence 44, Deer Lodge 30, third place

Missoula Loyola 49, Anaconda 44, championship

7B

(4 teams advance)

Tuesday

St. Ignatius 60, Troy 25

Friday

Thompson Falls 63, St. Ignatius 51

Eureka 42, Bigfork 39

Saturday

Bigfork 53, St. Ignatius 25, third place

Thompson Falls 39, Eureka 28, championship

2C

at Sidney

(teams advance)

Tuesday

Circle 47, Bainville 31

Fairview 55, Culbertson 50, OT

Plentywood 50, Richey-Lambert 13

Savage 77 Brockton 18

Thursday

Culbertson 56, Bainville 32

Richey-Lambert 69, Brockton 24

Westby-Grenora 42, Circle 24

Froid-Lake 45, Savage 31

Friday

Richey-Lambert 36, Circle 32

Culbertson 48, Savage 44

Westby-Grenora 51, Fairview 17

Plentywood 40, Froid-Lake 33

Saturday

Fairview 40, Richey-Lambert 30

Froid-Lake 62, Culbertson 42, third place

Westby-Grenora 47, Plentywood 36, championship

Monday

Game 16: Richey-Lambert vs. Culbertson, 7:30 p.m., fifth place

3C

at Glasgow

(3 teams advance)

Thursday 

Frazer 48, Lustre Christian 30

Dodson 56, Nashua 53

Friday

Scobey 52, Frazer 14

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 52, Dodson 26

Saturday

Frazer 55, Nashua  43

Dodson 44, Lustre Christian 32 

Frazer 50, Dodson 35, third place

Scobey 49, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 25, championship

4C

at Miles City

(4 teams advance)

Wednesday

Melstone 64, Plevna 16

Jordan 46, Northern Cheyenne 31

Thursday

Ekalaka 53, Broadus 20

Wibaux 63, Custer-Hysham 23

Friday

Northern Cheyenne 51, Plevna 33

Custer-Hysham 45, Broadus 34

Melstone 54, Jordan 14

Ekalaka 64, Wibaux 51

Saturday

Jordan 35, Custer-Hysham 21

Wibaux 65, Northern Cheyenne 51

Wibaux 53, Jordan 31, third place

Melstone 62, Ekalaka 56, championship

6C

at Worden

(4 teams advance)

Tuesday

Broadview-Lavina 52, Fromberg 37

Wednesday

Plenty Coups 74, Broadview-Lavina 27

Harlowton-Ryegate 35, Absarokee 30

Thursday

Absarokee 41, Fromberg 16

Roberts 42, Park City 41

Bridger 29, Reed Point-Rapelje 25

Friday

Park City 45, Broadview-Lavina 16

Reed Point-Rapelje 32, Absarokee 24

Plenty Coups 69, Roberts 63

Harlowton-Ryegate 38, Bridger 37

Saturday

Roberts 47, Reed Point-Rapelje 24

Bridger 50, Park City 32

Bridger 56, Roberts 46, third place

Plenty Coups 61, Harlowton-Ryegate 41, championship

8C

at Great Falls

(3 teams advance)

Thursday

Belt 75, Winnett-Grass Range 14

Roy-Winifred 60, Centerville 18

Denton-Geyser-Stanford 41, Geraldine-Highwood 38

Friday

Centerville 61, Winnett-Grass Range 30

Roy-Winifired 64, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 19

Belt 63, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 21

Saturday

Denton-Geyser-Stanford 54, Centerville 38

Geraldine-Highwood 48, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 32

Denton-Geyser-Stanford 44, Geraldine-Highwood 40, third place

Belt 47, Roy-Winifred 45, championship

9C

at Havre

(3 teams advance)

Thursday

Fort Benton 61, Big Sandy 9

Hays-Lodgepole 64, Box Elder 61

Turner 45, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 49

North Star 61, Chinook 26

Friday

Box Elder 61, Big Sandy 30

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 59, Chinook 34

Fort Benton 71, Hays-Lodgepole 31

Turner 57, North Star 53

Saturday

Box Elder 63, North Star 59 

Hays-Lodgepole 78, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 58

Hays-Lodgepole 65, Box Elder 49, third place

Fort Benton 58, Turner 41, championship

10C

at Shelby

(3 teams advance)

Wednesday

Augusta 59, Dutton-Brady 24

Power 40, Valier 36

Simms 60, Sunburst 53

Cascade 52, Heart Butte 45

Thursday

Valier 77, Dutton-Brady 36

Heart Butte 45, Sunburst 43

Augusta 55, Power 37

Simms 34, Cascade 31

Friday

Power 41, Heart Butte 31

Valier 48, Cascader 33

Saturday

Valier 40, Power 29, third place

Augusta 53, Simms 41, championship

11C

at Churchill

(2 teams advance)

Thursday

Shields Valley 49, Lone Peak 25

Gardiner 54, White Sulphur Springs 22

Friday

Manhattan Christian 41, Shields Valley 12

West Yellowstone 55, Gardiner 49 (OT)

Saturday

Shields Valley 49, White Sulphur Springs 24

Gardiner 36, Lone Peak 25

Gardiner 43, Shields Valley 37

West Yellowstone 61, Manhattan Christian 55, championship

Monday

Challenge game: Manhattan Christian vs. Gardiner, 5:30 p.m.

12C

at Butte

(2 teams advance)

Thursday

Philipsburg 38, Lima 32

Drummond 48, Harrison-Willow Creek 38

Twin Bridges 46, Sheridan 35

Friday

Harrison-Willow Creek 41, Lima 36

Philipsburg 45, Drummond 38

Twin Bridges 45, Ennis 42

Saturday

Drummond 53, Sheridan 38

Ennis 48, Harrison-Willow Creek 22

Ennis 47, Drummond 40, third place

Twin Bridges 43, Philipsburg 28, championship

Monday

Challenge game: Philipsburg vs. Ennis, TBA

13C

at Frenchtown

(2 teams advance)

Wednesday

Valley Christian 33, Lincoln 29

Darby 50, Victor 22

Thursday

Seeley-Swan 59, Valley Christian 10

Alberton-Superior 52, Darby 45

Friday

Darby 41, Lincoln 29

Valley Christian 31, Victor 28

Darby 41, Valley Christian 19, third place

Seeley-Swan 59, Alberton-Superior 38, championship

14C

at Ronan

(2 teams advance)

Thursday

Plains 54, Two Eagle River 13

Noxon 42, St. Regis 35

Friday

Hot Springs 53, Plains 42

Charlo 51, Noxon 18

Saturday

Plains 34, St. Regis 24

Noxon 48, Two Eagle 34

Plains 57, Noxon 43, third place

Charlo 48, Hot Springs 32, championship

Sign up for our high school sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments