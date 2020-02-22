Girls basketball
1B
at Cut Bank
(4 teams advance)
Wednesday
Conrad 52, Choteau 49
Fairfield 54, Great Falls Central 18
Cut Bank 54, Rocky Boy 47
Friday
Rocky Boy 44, Great Falls Central 42
Shelby 35, Conrad 26
Fairfield 36, Cut Bank 27
Saturday
Rocky Boy 69, Conrad 48
Choteau 52, Cut Bank 43
Rocky Boy 56, Choteau 43, third place
Fairfield 47, Shelby 40, championship
2B
at Malta
(4 teams advance)
Thursday
Wolf Point 56, Poplar 27
Friday
Malta 50, Glasgow 44
Harlem 72, Wolf Point 46
Saturday
Glasgow 39, Wolf Point 30, third place
Harlem 48, Malta 46, championship
3B
at Colstrip
(3 teams advance)
Wednesday
Lodge Grass 62, Baker 45
Colstrip 69, Lame Deer 40
Thursday
Forsyth 69, Lodge Grass 42
Colstrip 55, St. Labre 28
Friday
Lodge Grass 70, Lame Deer 58
St. Labre 62, Baker 34
Saturday
Lodge Grass 46, St. Labre 42, consolation
Colstrip 30, Forsyth 29, championship
4B
at Red Lodge
(3 teams advance)
Thursday
Shepherd 43, Huntley Project 40
Red Lodge 36, Joliet 32
Friday
Columbus 50, Shepherd 14
Roundup 53, Red Lodge 29
Saturday
Joliet 57, Shepherd 25
Huntley Project 70, Red Lodge 65, OT
Huntley Project 55, Joliet 51, third place
Columbus 36, Roundup 33, championship
5B
at Belgrade
(3 teams advance)
Thursday
Jefferson 48, Townsend 40
Three Forks 54, Manhattan 46
Friday
Big Timber 52, Jefferson 47
Three Forks 36, Whitehall 25
Saturday
Jefferson 54, Manhattan 43
Whitehall 52, Townsend 36
Whitehall 54, Jefferson 48, third place
Big Timber 45, Three Forks 34, championship
6B
(4 teams advance)
Tuesday
Deer Lodge 52, Arlee 35,
Friday
Missoula Loyola 61, Deer Lodge 26
Anaconda 54, Florence 42
Saturday
Florence 44, Deer Lodge 30, third place
Missoula Loyola 49, Anaconda 44, championship
7B
(4 teams advance)
Tuesday
St. Ignatius 60, Troy 25
Friday
Thompson Falls 63, St. Ignatius 51
Eureka 42, Bigfork 39
Saturday
Bigfork 53, St. Ignatius 25, third place
Thompson Falls 39, Eureka 28, championship
2C
at Sidney
(teams advance)
Tuesday
Circle 47, Bainville 31
Fairview 55, Culbertson 50, OT
Plentywood 50, Richey-Lambert 13
Savage 77 Brockton 18
Thursday
Culbertson 56, Bainville 32
Richey-Lambert 69, Brockton 24
Westby-Grenora 42, Circle 24
Froid-Lake 45, Savage 31
Friday
Richey-Lambert 36, Circle 32
Culbertson 48, Savage 44
Westby-Grenora 51, Fairview 17
Plentywood 40, Froid-Lake 33
Saturday
Fairview 40, Richey-Lambert 30
Froid-Lake 62, Culbertson 42, third place
Westby-Grenora 47, Plentywood 36, championship
Monday
Game 16: Richey-Lambert vs. Culbertson, 7:30 p.m., fifth place
3C
at Glasgow
(3 teams advance)
Thursday
Frazer 48, Lustre Christian 30
Dodson 56, Nashua 53
Friday
Scobey 52, Frazer 14
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 52, Dodson 26
Saturday
Frazer 55, Nashua 43
Dodson 44, Lustre Christian 32
Frazer 50, Dodson 35, third place
Scobey 49, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 25, championship
4C
at Miles City
(4 teams advance)
Wednesday
Melstone 64, Plevna 16
Jordan 46, Northern Cheyenne 31
Thursday
Ekalaka 53, Broadus 20
Wibaux 63, Custer-Hysham 23
Friday
Northern Cheyenne 51, Plevna 33
Custer-Hysham 45, Broadus 34
Melstone 54, Jordan 14
Ekalaka 64, Wibaux 51
Saturday
Jordan 35, Custer-Hysham 21
Wibaux 65, Northern Cheyenne 51
Wibaux 53, Jordan 31, third place
Melstone 62, Ekalaka 56, championship
6C
at Worden
(4 teams advance)
Tuesday
Broadview-Lavina 52, Fromberg 37
Wednesday
Plenty Coups 74, Broadview-Lavina 27
Harlowton-Ryegate 35, Absarokee 30
Thursday
Absarokee 41, Fromberg 16
Roberts 42, Park City 41
Bridger 29, Reed Point-Rapelje 25
Friday
Park City 45, Broadview-Lavina 16
Reed Point-Rapelje 32, Absarokee 24
Plenty Coups 69, Roberts 63
Harlowton-Ryegate 38, Bridger 37
Saturday
Roberts 47, Reed Point-Rapelje 24
Bridger 50, Park City 32
Bridger 56, Roberts 46, third place
Plenty Coups 61, Harlowton-Ryegate 41, championship
8C
at Great Falls
(3 teams advance)
Thursday
Belt 75, Winnett-Grass Range 14
Roy-Winifred 60, Centerville 18
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 41, Geraldine-Highwood 38
Friday
Centerville 61, Winnett-Grass Range 30
Roy-Winifired 64, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 19
Belt 63, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 21
Saturday
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 54, Centerville 38
Geraldine-Highwood 48, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 32
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 44, Geraldine-Highwood 40, third place
Belt 47, Roy-Winifred 45, championship
9C
at Havre
(3 teams advance)
Thursday
Fort Benton 61, Big Sandy 9
Hays-Lodgepole 64, Box Elder 61
Turner 45, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 49
North Star 61, Chinook 26
Friday
Box Elder 61, Big Sandy 30
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 59, Chinook 34
Fort Benton 71, Hays-Lodgepole 31
Turner 57, North Star 53
Saturday
Box Elder 63, North Star 59
Hays-Lodgepole 78, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 58
Hays-Lodgepole 65, Box Elder 49, third place
Fort Benton 58, Turner 41, championship
10C
at Shelby
(3 teams advance)
Wednesday
Augusta 59, Dutton-Brady 24
Power 40, Valier 36
Simms 60, Sunburst 53
Cascade 52, Heart Butte 45
Thursday
Valier 77, Dutton-Brady 36
Heart Butte 45, Sunburst 43
Augusta 55, Power 37
Simms 34, Cascade 31
Friday
Power 41, Heart Butte 31
Valier 48, Cascader 33
Saturday
Valier 40, Power 29, third place
Augusta 53, Simms 41, championship
11C
at Churchill
(2 teams advance)
Thursday
Shields Valley 49, Lone Peak 25
Gardiner 54, White Sulphur Springs 22
Friday
Manhattan Christian 41, Shields Valley 12
West Yellowstone 55, Gardiner 49 (OT)
Saturday
Shields Valley 49, White Sulphur Springs 24
Gardiner 36, Lone Peak 25
Gardiner 43, Shields Valley 37
West Yellowstone 61, Manhattan Christian 55, championship
Monday
Challenge game: Manhattan Christian vs. Gardiner, 5:30 p.m.
12C
at Butte
(2 teams advance)
Thursday
Philipsburg 38, Lima 32
Drummond 48, Harrison-Willow Creek 38
Twin Bridges 46, Sheridan 35
Friday
Harrison-Willow Creek 41, Lima 36
Philipsburg 45, Drummond 38
Twin Bridges 45, Ennis 42
Saturday
Drummond 53, Sheridan 38
Ennis 48, Harrison-Willow Creek 22
Ennis 47, Drummond 40, third place
Twin Bridges 43, Philipsburg 28, championship
Monday
Challenge game: Philipsburg vs. Ennis, TBA
13C
at Frenchtown
(2 teams advance)
Wednesday
Valley Christian 33, Lincoln 29
Darby 50, Victor 22
Thursday
Seeley-Swan 59, Valley Christian 10
Alberton-Superior 52, Darby 45
Friday
Darby 41, Lincoln 29
Valley Christian 31, Victor 28
Darby 41, Valley Christian 19, third place
Seeley-Swan 59, Alberton-Superior 38, championship
14C
at Ronan
(2 teams advance)
Thursday
Plains 54, Two Eagle River 13
Noxon 42, St. Regis 35
Friday
Hot Springs 53, Plains 42
Charlo 51, Noxon 18
Saturday
Plains 34, St. Regis 24
Noxon 48, Two Eagle 34
Plains 57, Noxon 43, third place
Charlo 48, Hot Springs 32, championship
