Girls basketball

2C

All-conference

First team: Jenna Rust, Westby-Grenora; Liv Wangerin, Plentywood; Elizabeth Field, Westby-Grenora; Sydney Dethman, Froid-Medicine Lake; Sydney Labatte, Froid-Medicine Lake; Haylie Conradsen, Savage; Ashtyn Curtiss, Plentywood; Jadyn Gackle, Fairview; Makena Hauge, Culbertson; Courtney Herman, Richey-Lambert

Second team: Ryann Moline, Circle; Sierra Nagle, Circle; Kelsie Williams, Culbertson; Faith Bowland, Culbertson; Montana Zevenbergen, Fairview; Dasani Nesbit, Froid-Medicine Lake; Samantha Ledahl, Westby-Grenora; Kiarra Brunelle, Westby-Grenora; Brynn Folvag, Westby-Grenora; Reghan Prevost, Savage

