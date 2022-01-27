Thursday
Anaconda 69, Arlee 24
Billings Skyview 90, Bozeman Gallatin 18
Browning 63, Shelby 37
Butte 40, Helena 29
Butte Central 67, Corvallis 46
Colstrip 70, Lodge Grass 53
Columbia Falls 61, Polson 24
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 55, Big Sandy 54
Drummond 56, Sheridan 32
Eureka 57, Whitefish 25
Hardin 73, Lockwood 36
Harlem 73, Rocky Boy 41
Helena Capital 41, Missoula Sentinel 37
Kalispell Flathead 56, Missoula Big Sky 40
Laurel 54, Miles City 43
Libby 37, Troy 25
Malta 38, Glasgow 33
Manhattan Christian 66, Lone Peak 26
Missoula Hellgate 55, Kalispell Glacier 29
Red Lodge 60, Huntley Project 58
Ronan 51, St. Ignatius 39
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 56, Dodson 19
Scobey 43, Fairview 26
Shields Valley 47, Harrison-Willow Creek 15
Three Forks 52, Whitehall 24
Winnett-Grass Range 45, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 27
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.