Monday
Bainville 51, Lustre Christian 48
Big Sandy 52, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 39
Bigfork 55, Columbia Falls 31
Billings Skyview 67, Billings Central 39
Broadview-Lavina 52, Park City 48
Forsyth 63, Shepherd 34
Fort Benton 50, Hays-Lodgepole 45
Hardin 72, Lockwood 20
Heart Butte 40, Dutton-Brady 20
Simms 60, Augusta 46
Turner 43, Dodson 39
Twin Bridges 66, Sheridan 19
Tuesday
Alberton-Superior 53, Two Eagle River 17
Anaconda 65, Arlee 17
Augusta 53, Sunburst 25
Big Timber 66, Whitehall 19
Bigfork 68, Plains 20
Bridger 28, Harlowton-Ryegate 26
Broadus 60, St. Labre 14
Broadview-Lavina 64, Fromberg 24
Cascade 21, Power 17
Choteau 57, Conrad 54
Circle 41, Fairview 16
Colstrip 73, Lodge Grass 52
Columbus 52, Joliet 27
Culbertson 42, Froid-Lake 30
Dillon 68, Livingston 27
Ekalaka 56, Wibaux 33
Forsyth 65, Baker 47
Frenchtown 53, East Helena 27
Geraldine-Highwood 49, Centerville 29
Helena 50, Belgrade 22
Helena Capital 43, Bozeman 23
Huntley Project 85, Roundup 25
Jefferson 68, Three Forks 41
Libby 36, Troy 19
Manhattan 43, Townsend 12
Melstone 61, Custer-Hysham 10
Miles City 47, Glendive 46
Missoula Hellgate 57, Great Falls Cmr 23
Park City 37, Absarokee 35, OT
Philipsburg 69, Valley Christian 31
Plenty Coups 70, Roberts 45
Plentywood 53, Savage 21
Roy-Winifred 64, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 16
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 59, Nashua 14
Scobey 48, Lustre Christian 10
Shepherd 58, Lockwood 57
Thompson Falls 76, Noxon 24
Victor 40, Darby 29
Westby-Grenora 42, Divide County, Nd 35
Wolf Point 50, Sidney 46
Wednesday
Box Elder 54, North Star 41
Frenchtown 43, Corvallis 17
Harlem 76, Rocky Boy 32
Heart Butte 55, Cascade 46
Jefferson 76, Choteau 39
Jordan 61, Terry 14
Malta 46, Glasgow 19
Nashua 40, Dodson 27
Red Lodge 61, Roundup 10
Ronan 47, Libby 16
Seeley-Swan 72, Victor 27
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.