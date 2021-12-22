Monday

Bainville 51, Lustre Christian 48

Big Sandy 52, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 39

Bigfork 55, Columbia Falls 31

Billings Skyview 67, Billings Central 39

Broadview-Lavina 52, Park City 48

Forsyth 63, Shepherd 34

Fort Benton 50, Hays-Lodgepole 45

Hardin 72, Lockwood 20

Heart Butte 40, Dutton-Brady 20

Simms 60, Augusta 46

Turner 43, Dodson 39

Twin Bridges 66, Sheridan 19

Tuesday

Alberton-Superior 53, Two Eagle River 17

Anaconda 65, Arlee 17

Augusta 53, Sunburst 25

Big Timber 66, Whitehall 19

Bigfork 68, Plains 20

Bridger 28, Harlowton-Ryegate 26

Broadus 60, St. Labre 14

Broadview-Lavina 64, Fromberg 24

Cascade 21, Power 17

Choteau 57, Conrad 54

Circle 41, Fairview 16

Colstrip 73, Lodge Grass 52

Columbus 52, Joliet 27

Culbertson 42, Froid-Lake 30

Dillon 68, Livingston 27

Ekalaka 56, Wibaux 33

Forsyth 65, Baker 47

Frenchtown 53, East Helena 27

Geraldine-Highwood 49, Centerville 29

Helena 50, Belgrade 22

Helena Capital 43, Bozeman 23

Huntley Project 85, Roundup 25

Jefferson 68, Three Forks 41

Libby 36, Troy 19

Manhattan 43, Townsend 12

Melstone 61, Custer-Hysham 10

Miles City 47, Glendive 46

Missoula Hellgate 57, Great Falls Cmr 23

Park City 37, Absarokee 35, OT

Philipsburg 69, Valley Christian 31

Plenty Coups 70, Roberts 45

Plentywood 53, Savage 21

Roy-Winifred 64, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 16

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 59, Nashua 14

Scobey 48, Lustre Christian 10

Shepherd 58, Lockwood 57

Thompson Falls 76, Noxon 24

Victor 40, Darby 29

Westby-Grenora 42, Divide County, Nd 35

Wolf Point 50, Sidney 46

Wednesday

Box Elder 54, North Star 41

Frenchtown 43, Corvallis 17

Harlem 76, Rocky Boy 32

Heart Butte 55, Cascade 46

Jefferson 76, Choteau 39

Jordan 61, Terry 14

Malta 46, Glasgow 19

Nashua 40, Dodson 27

Red Lodge 61, Roundup 10

Ronan 47, Libby 16

Seeley-Swan 72, Victor 27

 

 

