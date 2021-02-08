Dodson 54, Poplar 51
|Dodson;;12;13;19;10;—;54
|Poplar;;16;13;11;11;—;51
DODSON: Melony Fetter 29; Imagin Fox 9; Jean Jackson 6; Kataya Kill Eagle 4; Lindsey Fetter 4; Ireland Best 2.
POPLAR: Macey Dionne 18; Keandra Martell 13; Catherine Bear 9; Jazmyn Carrywater 6; Rikki Belton 5.
Helena Capital 54, Helena 40
|Helena Capital;;15;14;10;15;—;54
|Helena;;9;5;11;15;—;40
HELENA CAPITAL: Dani Bartsch 24; Paige Bartsch 17; Audrey Hofer 5; Jaymee Sheridan 4; Rachael Stacey 2; Mara McGinley 2.
HELENA: Kylie Lantz 13; Avery Kraft 7; Alex Bullock 7; Liz Heuiser 6; Reegan Walsh 4; Brooke Ark 3.
Jefferson 46, Manhattan 42
|Jefferson;;7;12;15;12;—;46
|Manhattan;;7;10;8;17;—;42
JEFFERSON: Rachel Van Blaricom 13; Cia Stuber 12; MacKenzie Layng 7; Dakota Edmiston 6; Grace Alexander 2; Sam Zody 2; Austie May 2; Izzy Morris 2.
Plentywood 68, Richey-Lambert 26
|Richey-Lambert;;6;9;6;5;—;26
|Plentywood;;20;17;18;13;—;68
RICHEY-LAMBERT: ShaeLyn Williams 7; Jaylyn Klempel 7.
PLENTYWOOD: Emma Brensdal 22; Ashytn Curtiss 15; Liv Wangerin 14; Annie Kaul 6; Mallory Tommerup 5; Shayla Fawcett 2; Audrey Sampson 2; Jai Soderquist 2.
