Dodson 54, Poplar 51

Dodson;;12;13;19;10;—;54
Poplar;;16;13;11;11;—;51

DODSON: Melony Fetter 29; Imagin Fox 9; Jean Jackson 6; Kataya Kill Eagle 4; Lindsey Fetter 4; Ireland Best 2.

POPLAR: Macey Dionne 18; Keandra Martell 13; Catherine Bear 9; Jazmyn Carrywater 6; Rikki Belton 5.

Helena Capital 54, Helena 40

Helena Capital;;15;14;10;15;—;54
Helena;;9;5;11;15;—;40

HELENA CAPITAL: Dani Bartsch 24; Paige Bartsch 17; Audrey Hofer 5; Jaymee Sheridan 4; Rachael Stacey 2; Mara McGinley 2.

HELENA: Kylie Lantz 13; Avery Kraft 7; Alex Bullock 7; Liz Heuiser 6; Reegan Walsh 4; Brooke Ark 3.

Jefferson 46, Manhattan 42

Jefferson;;7;12;15;12;—;46
Manhattan;;7;10;8;17;—;42

JEFFERSON: Rachel Van Blaricom 13; Cia Stuber 12; MacKenzie Layng 7; Dakota Edmiston 6; Grace Alexander 2; Sam Zody 2; Austie May 2; Izzy Morris 2.

Plentywood 68, Richey-Lambert 26

Richey-Lambert;;6;9;6;5;—;26
Plentywood;;20;17;18;13;—;68

RICHEY-LAMBERT: ShaeLyn Williams 7; Jaylyn Klempel 7.

PLENTYWOOD: Emma Brensdal 22; Ashytn Curtiss 15; Liv Wangerin 14; Annie Kaul 6; Mallory Tommerup 5; Shayla Fawcett 2; Audrey Sampson 2; Jai Soderquist 2.

