Alberton-Superior 44, Noxon 25

Noxon;;2;2;4;17;—;25
Alberton-Superior;;13;4;15;12;—;44

NOXON: Emily Brown 10; Callie Cano 7; Jaedyn Murray 6; Farah Bohme 2.

ALBERTON-SUPERIOR: Cassie Green 15; Isabella Perieira 8; Lanie Crabb 8; Darby Haskins 6; Akasha Azure 4; Payton Milender 2; Trinity Donaldson 1.

Big Timber 56, Lockwood 46

Lockwood;;6;14;19;7;—;46
Big Timber;;8;11;17;20;—;56

LOCKWOOD: Tailey Harris 33; Dani Jordan 6; Taysha Littlelight 5; Adeline Rich 2.

BIG TIMBER: Emily Cooley 24; Alyssa Boshart 14; Jillian Whalin 9; Bailey Finn 6; Kameryn Ketcham 3.

Butte Central 58, Stevensville 41

Stevensville;;9;11;10;11;—;41
Butte Central;;12;14;26;6;—;58

STEVENSVILLE: Claire Hutchison 16; Hailey Thomas 6; Brewer 5; Olivia Gray 5; Shilo Lampi 5; Shelby Coleman 5.

BUTTE CENTRAL: Brooke Badovinac 24; Sofee Thatcher 17; Ella Moodry 7; Mollie Drew 4; Kathryn Lalicker 2; Breanna Foley 2; Payton Hartwick 2.

Colstrip 71, Huntley Project 57

Colstrip;;24;11;21;15;—;71
Huntley Project;;15;8;9;25;—;57

COLSTRIP: Canzas HisBadHorse 22; Malea Egan 17; Maddie Big Back 15; Baily Egan 13; Gracie Bradley 4.

HUNTLEY PROJECT: Paige Lofing 22; Macy Rose 16; Ivy Grimsrud 6; Madison Akins 6; Teagan LaRoche 4; Lily Zimmer 3.

Drummond 60, Deer Lodge 33

Deer Lodge;;12;7;5;9;—;33
Drummond;;7;23;18;12;—;60

DEER LODGE: Natalie Spring 18; Mary Hansen 5; Taryn Lamb 3.

DRUMMOND: Holly Hauptman 15; Elizabeth Perry 14; Jessie Struna 12; Lexi Nelson 7; Delaney Wagner 5; Kimber Parsons 5; Macy Williams 2.

Hays-Lodgepole 55, Big Sandy 41

Big Sandy;;0;0;0;0;—;41
Hays-Lodgepole;;0;0;0;0;—;55

BIG SANDY: .

HAYS-LODGEPOLE: .

Hot Springs 51, Plains 50

Plains;;9;9;15;17;—;50
Hot Springs;;16;11;12;12;—;51

PLAINS: Standeford 25; Wagnor 10; Deschamps 8; VonHeeder 4.

HOT SPRINGS: Katelyn Christensen 23; Lauryn Aldridge 16; Brooke Jackson 4; Josie Uski 3; Moira Lonergan 2; Erica Cannon 2.

Lame Deer 66, Lodge Grass 62

Lodge Grass;;14;20;14;14;—;62
Lame Deer;;19;18;16;13;—;66

LODGE GRASS: Shantell Pretty On Top 17; Jazmine Half 11; Jordan Jefferson 11; Tailee Bird 8; Trevonna Reed 6; Gabby Falls Down 5; Tyressa Pretty On Top 3.

LAME DEER: Asia Twomoons 22; Jenna Sanders 18; Island Little Coyote 10; Chelsea Spang 8; Paris Mclean 6; Shaley Eagle Feathers 2.

Lone Peak 61, Lima 29

Lima;;3;7;9;10;—;29
Lone Peak;;19;16;13;13;—;61

LIMA: .

LONE PEAK: .

Missoula Sentinel 52, Missoula Big Sky 50

Missoula Sentinel;;13;12;15;12;—;52
Missoula Big Sky;;0;0;0;0;—;50

MISSOULA SENTINEL: .

MISSOULA BIG SKY: .

Philipsburg 48, Victor 14

Victor;;6;3;5;0;—;14
Philipsburg;;6;15;17;10;—;48

VICTOR: Haylie Tolley 5; Madi Bahr 4; America Baugus 2; Nola Smorowski 1; Kyla Tacker 1; Virginia Brown 1.

PHILIPSBURG: Asha Comings 11; Reece Pitcher 8; Ramsey Smith 8; Rachel Ward 6; Sadee Lilyquist 6; Gretchen Hill 5; Lucia Lee 4.

Plenty Coups 85, Absarokee 54

Absarokee;;0;0;0;0;—;54
Plenty Coups;;0;0;0;0;—;85

ABSAROKEE: .

PLENTY COUPS: Serena Flatlip 25; Keane Blacksmith 16; Lawren Decrane 16; Charlie Goes Ahead 12; Lovan Plainbull 8; Kallan Stewart 4; Ashtyn Snell 2; Talia Goes 2.

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 72, Dodson 33

Dodson;;8;7;12;6;—;33
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale;;23;18;13;18;—;72

DODSON: Kataya Kill Eagle 18; Imagin Fox 6; Kylee Ball 5; Jaymee Stiffarm 4.

SACO-WHITEWATER-HINSDALE: Jaycee Erickson 19; Teagan Erickson 16; Paige Wasson 11; Kendall Scheffelmear 8; Shelbi LaBrie 6; Kora LaBrie 4; Mattea McColly 4; Zandora Longtree 4.

Shields Valley 63, Harrison-Willow Creek 12

Shields Valley;;18;25;17;3;—;63
Harrison-Willow Creek;;0;0;5;7;—;12

SHIELDS VALLEY: Jaeli Jenkins 22; Aspen Sanderson 9; Brooklin Baukol 8; Tyler DeFord 6; Andie Estes 6; Kassidie Rock 6; Mackenzie DeFord 2; Haven Sager 2; Morgan Fairchild 2.

HARRISON-WILLOW CREEK: Lauren Cima 10; Ellie Fighting Bear 2.

Twin Bridges 52, White Sulphur Springs 28

Twin Bridges;;0;0;0;0;—;52
White Sulphur Springs;;0;0;0;0;—;28

TWIN BRIDGES: Kyle Pancost 14; Lexi Stockett 10; Ayla Janzen 6; Kara Dale 6; Ruby Waller 5; Ellianna Meek 5; Emma Konen 5; Allie Dale 3.

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS: Kenzie Hereim 14; Kendra Manger 7; Brooke Thorp 3; Callie Menard 2; Vickie Massee 2.

