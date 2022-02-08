GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alberton-Superior 44, Noxon 25
|Noxon;;2;2;4;17;—;25
|Alberton-Superior;;13;4;15;12;—;44
NOXON: Emily Brown 10; Callie Cano 7; Jaedyn Murray 6; Farah Bohme 2.
ALBERTON-SUPERIOR: Cassie Green 15; Isabella Perieira 8; Lanie Crabb 8; Darby Haskins 6; Akasha Azure 4; Payton Milender 2; Trinity Donaldson 1.
Big Timber 56, Lockwood 46
|Lockwood;;6;14;19;7;—;46
|Big Timber;;8;11;17;20;—;56
LOCKWOOD: Tailey Harris 33; Dani Jordan 6; Taysha Littlelight 5; Adeline Rich 2.
BIG TIMBER: Emily Cooley 24; Alyssa Boshart 14; Jillian Whalin 9; Bailey Finn 6; Kameryn Ketcham 3.
Butte Central 58, Stevensville 41
|Stevensville;;9;11;10;11;—;41
|Butte Central;;12;14;26;6;—;58
STEVENSVILLE: Claire Hutchison 16; Hailey Thomas 6; Brewer 5; Olivia Gray 5; Shilo Lampi 5; Shelby Coleman 5.
BUTTE CENTRAL: Brooke Badovinac 24; Sofee Thatcher 17; Ella Moodry 7; Mollie Drew 4; Kathryn Lalicker 2; Breanna Foley 2; Payton Hartwick 2.
Colstrip 71, Huntley Project 57
|Colstrip;;24;11;21;15;—;71
|Huntley Project;;15;8;9;25;—;57
COLSTRIP: Canzas HisBadHorse 22; Malea Egan 17; Maddie Big Back 15; Baily Egan 13; Gracie Bradley 4.
HUNTLEY PROJECT: Paige Lofing 22; Macy Rose 16; Ivy Grimsrud 6; Madison Akins 6; Teagan LaRoche 4; Lily Zimmer 3.
Drummond 60, Deer Lodge 33
|Deer Lodge;;12;7;5;9;—;33
|Drummond;;7;23;18;12;—;60
DEER LODGE: Natalie Spring 18; Mary Hansen 5; Taryn Lamb 3.
DRUMMOND: Holly Hauptman 15; Elizabeth Perry 14; Jessie Struna 12; Lexi Nelson 7; Delaney Wagner 5; Kimber Parsons 5; Macy Williams 2.
Hays-Lodgepole 55, Big Sandy 41
|Big Sandy;;0;0;0;0;—;41
|Hays-Lodgepole;;0;0;0;0;—;55
BIG SANDY: .
HAYS-LODGEPOLE: .
Hot Springs 51, Plains 50
|Plains;;9;9;15;17;—;50
|Hot Springs;;16;11;12;12;—;51
PLAINS: Standeford 25; Wagnor 10; Deschamps 8; VonHeeder 4.
HOT SPRINGS: Katelyn Christensen 23; Lauryn Aldridge 16; Brooke Jackson 4; Josie Uski 3; Moira Lonergan 2; Erica Cannon 2.
Lame Deer 66, Lodge Grass 62
|Lodge Grass;;14;20;14;14;—;62
|Lame Deer;;19;18;16;13;—;66
LODGE GRASS: Shantell Pretty On Top 17; Jazmine Half 11; Jordan Jefferson 11; Tailee Bird 8; Trevonna Reed 6; Gabby Falls Down 5; Tyressa Pretty On Top 3.
LAME DEER: Asia Twomoons 22; Jenna Sanders 18; Island Little Coyote 10; Chelsea Spang 8; Paris Mclean 6; Shaley Eagle Feathers 2.
Lone Peak 61, Lima 29
|Lima;;3;7;9;10;—;29
|Lone Peak;;19;16;13;13;—;61
LIMA: .
LONE PEAK: .
Missoula Sentinel 52, Missoula Big Sky 50
|Missoula Sentinel;;13;12;15;12;—;52
|Missoula Big Sky;;0;0;0;0;—;50
MISSOULA SENTINEL: .
MISSOULA BIG SKY: .
Philipsburg 48, Victor 14
|Victor;;6;3;5;0;—;14
|Philipsburg;;6;15;17;10;—;48
VICTOR: Haylie Tolley 5; Madi Bahr 4; America Baugus 2; Nola Smorowski 1; Kyla Tacker 1; Virginia Brown 1.
PHILIPSBURG: Asha Comings 11; Reece Pitcher 8; Ramsey Smith 8; Rachel Ward 6; Sadee Lilyquist 6; Gretchen Hill 5; Lucia Lee 4.
Plenty Coups 85, Absarokee 54
|Absarokee;;0;0;0;0;—;54
|Plenty Coups;;0;0;0;0;—;85
ABSAROKEE: .
PLENTY COUPS: Serena Flatlip 25; Keane Blacksmith 16; Lawren Decrane 16; Charlie Goes Ahead 12; Lovan Plainbull 8; Kallan Stewart 4; Ashtyn Snell 2; Talia Goes 2.
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 72, Dodson 33
|Dodson;;8;7;12;6;—;33
|Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale;;23;18;13;18;—;72
DODSON: Kataya Kill Eagle 18; Imagin Fox 6; Kylee Ball 5; Jaymee Stiffarm 4.
SACO-WHITEWATER-HINSDALE: Jaycee Erickson 19; Teagan Erickson 16; Paige Wasson 11; Kendall Scheffelmear 8; Shelbi LaBrie 6; Kora LaBrie 4; Mattea McColly 4; Zandora Longtree 4.
Shields Valley 63, Harrison-Willow Creek 12
|Shields Valley;;18;25;17;3;—;63
|Harrison-Willow Creek;;0;0;5;7;—;12
SHIELDS VALLEY: Jaeli Jenkins 22; Aspen Sanderson 9; Brooklin Baukol 8; Tyler DeFord 6; Andie Estes 6; Kassidie Rock 6; Mackenzie DeFord 2; Haven Sager 2; Morgan Fairchild 2.
HARRISON-WILLOW CREEK: Lauren Cima 10; Ellie Fighting Bear 2.
Twin Bridges 52, White Sulphur Springs 28
|Twin Bridges;;0;0;0;0;—;52
|White Sulphur Springs;;0;0;0;0;—;28
TWIN BRIDGES: Kyle Pancost 14; Lexi Stockett 10; Ayla Janzen 6; Kara Dale 6; Ruby Waller 5; Ellianna Meek 5; Emma Konen 5; Allie Dale 3.
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS: Kenzie Hereim 14; Kendra Manger 7; Brooke Thorp 3; Callie Menard 2; Vickie Massee 2.
