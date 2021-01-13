Hardin 64, Lodge Grass 31

Lodge Grass;;11;6;4;10;—;31
Hardin;;16;13;12;23;—;64

LODGE GRASS: Diamond Amyotte 9; Shantell Pretty On Top 8; Saraya LeftHand 7; Jordan Jefferson 5; Shekinah Falls Down 2.

HARDIN: Aiyana Big Man 20; Kamber Good Luck 12; Alyssa Pretty Weasel 11; Nevaeh Alden 10; Katerina Morrison 3; Evelyn Old Coyote 2; Alaina Woods 2; Breanna Old Elk 2; Kylee Old Elk 2.

