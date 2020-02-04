Girls basketball 

Butte 51, Helena 46

Helena;;11;12;6;17;—;46
Butte;;17;11;9;14;—;51

HELENA: Riley Thennis 11; Kylie Lantz 9; Maloree English 7; McKayla Kloker 6; Liz Heuiser 5; Emily Feller 5; Abby Marcille 3; Caroline Bullock 3.

BUTTE: Makenna Carpenter 14; Haley Herron 13; Tasha Ericson 11; Mackenzie Tulty 8; Grace McGrath 2; McCaul McCarthy 2; Tylar Clary 1.

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 46, Chinook 36

Chester-Joplin-Inverness;;10;8;17;11;—;46
Chinook;;8;11;4;13;—;36

CHESTER-JOPLIN-INVERNESS: Tatum Hull 19; Molly Nelson 11; Haddie Woods 11; Averie Mattson 3; Aaliyah Standiford 2.

CHINOOK: .

Lodge Grass 68, Huntley Project 46

Huntley Project;;7;13;16;10;—;46
Lodge Grass;;21;17;17;13;—;68

HUNTLEY PROJECT: Alana Graves 14; Emily Poole 10; Macee Murphy 9; Macy Rose 6; Addison Hultgren 3; Ashley Parker 2; Jordyn Zimmer 2.

LODGE GRASS: Diamond Amyott 20; Shantell Prettyontop 19; Jordan Jefferson 14; Sammie Hogan 4; LaRea Wallace 3; Tyressa Prettyontop 2; Ttevonna Reed 2; Tonna Amyott 2.

St. Labre 61, Lame Deer 57

St. Labre;;10;13;16;22;—;61
Lame Deer;;17;13;15;12;—;57

ST. LABRE: Priscilla Flatmouth 24; Teegan Ewing 13; Rylee Foote 10; Sweets Bear Comes Out 9; Madison Big Horn 4; kelsey deputee 1.

LAME DEER: MiShayne Bearchum 34; Iesha Eaglefeathers 11; Madison Doney 6; Paris McLean 4; Davinia Osife 2.

