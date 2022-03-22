Girls basketball

Eastern AA

Offensive player of the year: Brooke Berry, Billings Skyview

Co-defensive player of the year: Morning Grace Spotted Bear, Billings Skyview; Taylee Chirrick, Billings West

Coach of the year: Brent Montague, Billings Skyview

All-state: Breanna Williams, Billings Skyview; Taylee Chirrick, Billings West; Brooke Berry, Billings Skyview; Lauren Lindseth, Great Falls CMR; Kaitlin Grossman, Billings West; Brenna Linse, Billings Senior

All-conference

First team: Breanna Williams, Billings Skyview; Taylee Chirrick, Billings West; Brooke Berry, Billings Skyview; Lauren Lindseth, Great Falls CMR; Kaitlin Grossman, Billings West; Brenna Linse, Billings Senior

Second team: Layla Baumann, Billings West; Cami Harris, Billings Skyview; McKenna Morris, Belgrade; Morning Grace Spotted Bear, Billings Skyview; Ashlyn Jones, Great Falls; Lauren Cummings, Billings Senior

Honorable mention: Nicole D’Agostino, Bozeman; Avery Walker, Bozeman Gallatin; Allie Cummings, Billings Senior; Naomi Reanier, Belgrade; Avery Burkhart, Bozeman; Sydney Pierce, Billings West

Western AA

Offensive player of the year: Jada Clarkson, Helena Capital

Defensive player of the year: Alex Covill, Missoula Hellgate

Coach of the year: Rob and Brady Henthorn, Missoula Hellgate

All-state: Bailee Sayler, Missoula Hellgate; Jada Clarkson, Helena Capital; Alex Covill, Missoula Hellgate; Alex Bullock, Helena; Kadynce Couture, Missoula Big Sky; Keke Davis, Missoula Hellgate

All-conference

First team: Bailee Sayler, Missoula Hellgate; Jada Clarkson, Helena Capital; Alex Covill, Missoula Hellgate; Alex Bullock, Helena; Kadynce Couture, Missoula Big Sky; Keke Davis, Missoula Hellgate

Second team: Kennedy Moore, Kalispell Flathead; Clare Converse, Kalispell Flathead; Avery Kraft, Helena; Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel; Lauren Dick, Missoula Hellgate; Maddy Moy, Kalispell Flathead

Honorable mention: Kodie Hoagland, Butte; Emily McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel; Sidney Gulick, Kalispell Glacier; Megan Swanson, Helena Capital; Noah Fincher, Kalispell Glacier; Olivia Huntsinger, Missoula Sentinel; Beth Sorensen, Kalispell Glacier; Ashley Olson, Butte; Addy Heaphy, Missoula Hellgate; Avari Bratt, Missoula Big Sky

 

