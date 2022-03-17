Girls basketball honors teams
State AA
All-tournament team: Breanna Williams, Billings Skyview (MVP); Bailee Sayler, Missoula Hellgate; Brooke Berry, Billings Skyview; Lauren Dick, Missoula Hellgate; Taylee Chirrick, Billings West; Kennedy Moore, Kalispell Flathead; Emily McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel; Cami Harris, Billings Skyview; Kaitlin Grossman, Billings West; Alex Covill, Missoula Hellgate.
Honorable mention: Maddy Moy, Kalispell Flathead; Lauren Lindseth, Great Falls CMR; Lauren Cummings, Billings Senior; Brenna Linse, Billings Senior; Allie Cummings, Billings Senior; Morning Grace Spotted Bear, Billings Skyview; Clare Converse, Kalispell Flathead; Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel
