Editors note: Honors teams are submitted by district secretaries at various points at the conclusion of the season. This will be updated as we receive lists from the districts and divisions.
Class B
2B
All-state: J’Elle Garfield, Sr., Wolf Point; Allison Kunze, Sr., Malta; Madison Williamson, Sr., Malta.
First team: J’Elle Garfield, Sr., Wolf Point; Allison Kunze, Sr., Malta; Madison Williamson, Sr., Malta; Daley Aune, Sr., Glasgow; Sierra Hamilton, Jr., Wolf Point; Morgan Nordwick, Sr., Poplar.
Second team: Addy Anderson, Sr., Malta; Emma Billmayer, Jr., Harlem; Mattie Falls Down, So., Poplar; Katelyn MacDonald, Jr., Wolf Point; Carly Nelson, Sr., Glasgow; KJ St. Marks, Sr., Wolf Point.
Class C
3C
All-conference: Teagan Erickson, Jr., Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale; Paige Wasson, Jr., Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale; Alex Reddig, Jr., Lustre Christina; Kataya Kill Eagle, Jr., Dodson; Tia Dees, Sr., Nashua; Carner Taylor, Sr., Scobey-Opheim; Kora LaBrie, Sr., Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale; Camrie Holum, Fr., Scobey-Opheim; Mattea McColly, Sr., Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale; Shelbi LaBrie, So., Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale; Kendall Scheffelmear, Jr., Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale; Angel Nelligan, Jr., Frazer.
4C
First team: Heidi Labree, Sr., Ekalaka; Lindsey Lawrence, Sr., Jordan; Annika Lunde, Sr., Wibaux; Nasya O’Connor, Fr., Ekalaka; Zeason Schaffer, Jr., Broadus; Brooke Murnion, Jr., Jordan.
Second team: Mia Mader, Jr., Broadus; Codi Melton, Sr., Ekalaka; ElorahAmsler, Jr., Wibaux; Kierra Chaska, So., Terry; Rylee Pederson, Sr., Wibaux; Tyra O’Connor, Sr., Ekalaka.
12C
All-state: Ava Bellach, Sr., Manhattan Christian; Marisa Snider, Fr., Ennis; Emma Konen, Jr., Twin Bridges; Allie Dale, Jr., Twin Bridges; Grace Aamot, Sr., Manhattan Christian; Ava Janzen, Jr., Twin Bridges; Ellie Reinertson, So., Gardiner; Sophia Darr, Sr., Gardiner; Grace Dawkins, Jr., West Yellowstone; Ari Spence, 8th, West Yellowstone.
First team: Ava Bellach, Sr., Manhattan Christian; Marisa Snider, Fr., Ennis; Emma Konen, Jr., Twin Bridges; Allie Dale, Jr., Twin Bridges; Grace Aamot, Sr., Manhattan Christian; Ava Janzen, Jr., Twin Bridges; Ellie Reinertson, So., Gardiner; Sophia Darr, Sr., Gardiner; Grace Dawkins, Jr., West Yellowstone; Ari Spence, 8th, West Yellowstone; Marlyssa Ledgerwood, Sr., Ennis.
Second team: Jessica Bough, Sr., Lone Peak; Kenzie Hereim, Sr., White Sulphur Springs; Kyle Pancost, Jr., Twin Bridges; Maddie Cone, Sr., Lone Peak; Kendra Manger, Jr., White Sulphur Springs; Natalie Fisher, So., White Sulphur Springs; Tyler DeFord, Sr., Shields Valley; Miranda Wyatt, Jr., Manhattan Christian; Taryn Martinell, Sr., Lima.
14C
All-state: Isabella Pereira, Superior; Emily Brown, Noxon.
First team: Isabella Pereira, Superior; Emily Brown, Noxon; Macy Hill, St. Regis; Lanie Crabb, Superior; Payton Milender, Superior; Hayleigh Smith, Charlo; Darby Haskins, Superior; Sheadon Kain, Charlo.
Second team: Lily Detienne, Hot Springs; Josie Uski, Hot Springs; Lauryn Aldridge, Hot Springs; Sarah Gardipe, Two Eagle River; Shylah Dalka, St. Regis; Sidney Bauer, Charlo.
