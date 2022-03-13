Girls basketball honors teams
2B
All-State: Allison Kunze, Malta, Jr.; Taya Trottier, Harlem, Sr.; Madison Williamson, Malta, Jr.
First-team all-conference: Allison Kunze, Malta, Jr.; Taya Trottier, Harlem, Sr.; Madison Williamson, Malta, Jr.; Daley Aune, Glasgow, Jr.; J'Elle Garfield, Wolf Point, Jr.; Sabrina Harsh, Glasgow, Jr.
Second-team all-conference: Addy Anderson, Malta, Jr.; Hamyanie Campbell, Wolf Point, Sr.; Tyann Graham, Glasgow, Sr.; Justine Lamb, Malta, Sr.; Chloe Messerly, Harlem, Sr.; Morgen Nordwick, Poplar, Jr.
5B
All-State: Bailey Finn, Big Timber, Jr.; Rachel Van Blaricom, Jefferson, Sr.; Emily Cooley, Big Timber, Sr.; Brynna Wolfe, Jefferson, Sr.
First-team all-conference: Bailey Finn, Big Timber, Jr.; Rachel Van Blaricom, Jefferson, Sr.; Emily Cooley, Big Timber, Sr.; Brynna Wolfe, Jefferson, Sr.; Jayden Woodland, Three Forks, Sr.; Kameryn Ketcham, Big Timber, So.
Second-team all-conference: Ashlynn Swenson, Three Forks, Sr.; Dakota Edmisten, Jefferson, Sr.; Alyssa Boshart, Big Timber, Sr.; Cia Stuber, Jefferson, Sr.; Maxine Hoagland, Whitehall, Jr.; Adele Didriksen, Manhattan, Sr.
