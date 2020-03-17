Girls basketball

3B

All-State: Priscilla Flatmouth, Sr., St. Labre; Lindsey Hein, Jr., Forsyth; Jordan Jefferson, So., Lodge Grass

All-Conference

First team: Priscilla Flatmouth, Sr., St. Labre; Lindsey Hein, Jr., Forsyth; Jordan Jefferson, So., Lodge Grass; Mishayne BearChum, Sr., Lame Deer; Jessi Jordan, Sr., Colstrip; Roxanne Keifer, Sr., Forsyth

Second team: Teegan Ewing, Sr., St. Labre; Shantell Pretty On Top, So., Lodge Grass; Kya Egan, Sr., Colstrip; Jordan Cookman, Sr., Forsyth; Madison Bighorn, Sr., St. Labre

Honorable mention: Diamond Amyotte, Fr., Lodge Grass; Destynee Two Moons, So., St. Labre; Madison Doney, Jr., Lame Deer; Halle Burdick, Sr., Baker

4B

All-State: Blythe Sealey, Jr., Roundup; Brenna Rouane, Sr., Columbus; Skylar Wright, Jr., Joliet

All-Conference

First team:  Blythe Sealey, Jr., Roundup; Brenna Rouane, Sr., Columbus; Skylar Wright, Jr., Joliet; Payton West, Jr., Columbus; Emily Poole, Sr., Huntley Project, Alana Graves, Sr., Huntley Project

Second team: Aubrey Wilson, Fr., Shepherd; Brooklyn Wyllie, Jr., Columbus; Shayla Webber, Sr., Joliet; Chloe Cota, Sr., Roundup; Liddia Fontaine, Jr., Red Lodge; Liz Lorach, Sr., Columbus

5B

All-State: Bailey Finn, Fr., Big Timber; Rachel Van Blaricom, So., Jefferson; Brynna Wolfe, So., Whitehall; Emily Cooley, So., Big Timber

All-Conference

First team:  Bailey Finn, Fr., Big Timber; Rachel Van Blaricom, So., Jefferson; Brynna Wolfe, So., Whitehall; Emily Cooley, So., Big Timber; Jada Clarkson, Fr., Whitehall; Kendall Lynn, Sr., Three Forks

Second team: Taylor Noyes, Sr., Townsend; Alyssa Boshart, So., Big Timber; Peyton Vogl, Sr., Townsend; Breanna Bloch, Sr., Three Forks; Meagan Johnson, Jr., Whitehall; Emma Grange, Sr., Jefferson

6C

All-State: Sylvie Stewart, Sr., Plenty Coups; Emily Adkins, Jr., Bridger. 

All-Conference

First team: Sylvie Stewart, Sr., Plenty Coup; Emily Adkins, Jr., Bridger; Carlee Blodgett, Sr., Reed Point-Rapelje; Keeley Chrest, Sr., Harlowton-Ryegate; Hayley Story, Sr., Park City; Anonda Goes Ahead, Sr., Plenty Coup; Karli Lane, Sr., Harlowton-Ryegate; Alexia Feddes, Jr., Absarokee; Jenna Kallevig, Jr., Bridger; Kenzie Pitts, Jr., Roberts

Second team: Catherine Monroy, Sr., Plenty Coup; Mesa Butler, Jr., Harlowton-Ryegate; Serena Oyler, Sr., Bridger; Kaiya Holmquist, Sr., Absarokee; Emma DeVries, Jr., Roberts; Makayla Harper, Jr., Park City; Sydney Kluth, Sr., Park City; Ciara Fagone, So., Reed Point-Rapelje

8C

All-Conference

First team: Dyauni Boyce, Roy-Winifred; Colby Pimperton, Belt; Olivia Geer, Roy-Winifred; Kyelie Marquis, Belt; Sydney Von Bergen, Denton-Geyser-Stanford; Shelby Paulson, Belt; Tia Stahl, Winnett-Grass Range

Second team: Brooke Schraner, Belt; Madeline Heggem, Roy-Winifred; Lindsey Paulson, Belt; Danielle Horan, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap; Laynee Elness, Roy-Winifred; Ellie Meeks, Geraldine-Highwood; Cassie Smith, Roy-Winifred

