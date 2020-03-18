Girls basketball

7B

All state: Megan Baxter, Jr., Thompson Falls; Maggie Graves, Sr., Eureka; Ansleigh Edgerton, Sr., Bigfork

All-conference

First team: Megan Baxter, Jr., Thompson Falls; Maggie Graves, Sr., Eureka; Ansleigh Edgerton, Sr., Bigfork; Jody Detlaff, Jr., Thompson Falls; Megan Hanson, Sr., Eureka; Emma Berreth, So., Bigfork

Second team: Sydney Brander, Jr., St. Ignatius; Azia Umphrey, Sr., St. Ignatius; Ellie Baxter, Fr., Thompson Falls; Katie Schmidt, Jr., Eureka; Izzy Santistevan, Sr., Bigfork; Avory Escobar, Sr., Eureka

