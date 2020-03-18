Girls basketball
7B
All state: Megan Baxter, Jr., Thompson Falls; Maggie Graves, Sr., Eureka; Ansleigh Edgerton, Sr., Bigfork
All-conference
First team: Megan Baxter, Jr., Thompson Falls; Maggie Graves, Sr., Eureka; Ansleigh Edgerton, Sr., Bigfork; Jody Detlaff, Jr., Thompson Falls; Megan Hanson, Sr., Eureka; Emma Berreth, So., Bigfork
Second team: Sydney Brander, Jr., St. Ignatius; Azia Umphrey, Sr., St. Ignatius; Ellie Baxter, Fr., Thompson Falls; Katie Schmidt, Jr., Eureka; Izzy Santistevan, Sr., Bigfork; Avory Escobar, Sr., Eureka
