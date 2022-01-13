Thursday

Anaconda 52, Butte Central 39

Big Timber 59, Manhattan 25

Broadview-Lavina 65, Roberts 53

Columbia Falls 52, Ronan 45

Culbertson 28, Savage 18

Froid-Lake 37, Bainville 31

Great Falls Central 56, Cascade 40

Jefferson 67, Deer Lodge 17

Melstone 48, Scobey 25

Missoula Hellgate 52, Missoula Sentinel 26

Philipsburg 51, Drummond 49

Red Lodge 60, Joliet 35

Shields Valley 57, White Sulphur Springs 30

Simms 60, Sunburst 18

Stevensville 51, Corvallis 42

Victor 37, Lincoln 32

Westby-Grenora 43, Richey-Lambert 32

Tags

Load comments