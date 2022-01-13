Thursday
Anaconda 52, Butte Central 39
Big Timber 59, Manhattan 25
Broadview-Lavina 65, Roberts 53
Columbia Falls 52, Ronan 45
Culbertson 28, Savage 18
Froid-Lake 37, Bainville 31
Great Falls Central 56, Cascade 40
Jefferson 67, Deer Lodge 17
Melstone 48, Scobey 25
Missoula Hellgate 52, Missoula Sentinel 26
Philipsburg 51, Drummond 49
Red Lodge 60, Joliet 35
Shields Valley 57, White Sulphur Springs 30
Simms 60, Sunburst 18
Stevensville 51, Corvallis 42
Victor 37, Lincoln 32
Westby-Grenora 43, Richey-Lambert 32
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.