Tuesday
Anaconda 58, Philipsburg 34
Big Timber 71, Red Lodge 29
Billings Central 72, Lewistown 22
Box Elder 61, Harlem 56
Culbertson 64, Lustre Christian 38
Dillon 37, Three Forks 24
Frenchtown 49, Stevensville 31
Harlowton-Ryegate 44, Absarokee 24
Jordan 57, Plevna 7
Laurel 57, Livingston 33
Manhattan Christian 60, Lone Peak 26
Missoula Loyola 70, Deer Lodge 37
Roberts 61, Fromberg 24
Roundup 41, Winnett-Grass Range 5
Shields Valley 62, West Yellowstone 25
St. Ignatius 52, Bigfork 44
St. Regis 46, Mullan, Id 21
Thompson Falls 82, Stillwater Christian 35
Westby-Grenora 63, Fairview 29
Whitehall 56, Twin Bridges 28
