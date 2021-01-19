Tuesday

Anaconda 58, Philipsburg 34

Big Timber 71, Red Lodge 29

Billings Central 72, Lewistown 22

Box Elder 61, Harlem 56

Culbertson 64, Lustre Christian 38

Dillon 37, Three Forks 24

Frenchtown 49, Stevensville 31

Harlowton-Ryegate 44, Absarokee 24

Jordan 57, Plevna 7

Laurel 57, Livingston 33

Manhattan Christian 60, Lone Peak 26

Missoula Loyola 70, Deer Lodge 37

Roberts 61, Fromberg 24

Roundup 41, Winnett-Grass Range 5

Shields Valley 62, West Yellowstone 25

St. Ignatius 52, Bigfork 44

St. Regis 46, Mullan, Id 21

Thompson Falls 82, Stillwater Christian 35

Westby-Grenora 63, Fairview 29

Whitehall 56, Twin Bridges 28

