Tuesday
Big Timber 49, Joliet 39
Bowman, N.D., 51, Baker 49
Box Elder 58, Chinook 51
Bridger 30, Park City 19
Circle 54, Richey-Lambert 18
Colstrip 51, Forsyth 45
Conrad 44, Shelby 39
Froid-Lake 61, Frazer 11
Glasgow 55, Wolf Point 45
Kalispell Glacier 67, Missoula Big Sky 37
Lodge Grass 54, Huntley Project 50
Malta 73, Rocky Boy 16
Plentywood 31, Westby-Grenora 16
Red Lodge 58, Lame Deer 55
Ronan 60, Arlee 14
Roy-Winifred 60, Winnett-Grass Range 11
Scobey 45, Lustre Christian 16
Shields Valley 48, Lone Peak 23
Sidney 57, Wolf Point 54
Stevensville 47, Frenchtown 44
Turner 41, Hays-Lodgepole 39
West Yellowstone 58, Lima 26
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.