Tuesday

Big Timber 49, Joliet 39

Bowman, N.D., 51, Baker 49

Box Elder 58, Chinook 51

Bridger 30, Park City 19

Circle 54, Richey-Lambert 18

Colstrip 51, Forsyth 45

Conrad 44, Shelby 39

Froid-Lake 61, Frazer 11

Glasgow 55, Wolf Point 45

Kalispell Glacier 67, Missoula Big Sky 37

Lodge Grass 54, Huntley Project 50

Malta 73, Rocky Boy 16

Plentywood 31, Westby-Grenora 16

Red Lodge 58, Lame Deer 55

Ronan 60, Arlee 14

Roy-Winifred 60, Winnett-Grass Range 11

Scobey 45, Lustre Christian 16

Shields Valley 48, Lone Peak 23

Sidney 57, Wolf Point 54

Stevensville 47, Frenchtown 44

Turner 41, Hays-Lodgepole 39

West Yellowstone 58, Lima 26

Tags

Load comments