Girls basketball
Tuesday scores
Anaconda 59, Arlee 29
Billings West 49, Billings Central 36
Browning 52, Shelby 48
Florence-Carlton 38, Stevensville 25
Manhattan Christian 55, Ennis 30
Philipsburg 42, Sheridan 19
