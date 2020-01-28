Girls basketball

Tuesday scores

Anaconda 59, Arlee 29

Billings West 49, Billings Central 36

Browning 52, Shelby 48

Florence-Carlton 38, Stevensville 25

Manhattan Christian 55, Ennis 30

Philipsburg 42, Sheridan 19

