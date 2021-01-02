Girls basketball
Saturday
Augusta 66, Sunburst 57
Belt 61, Centerville 21
Big Timber 50, Whitehall 43
Billings Central 72, Sidney 37
Browning 67, Shelby 34
Butte 70, Missoula Big Sky 56
Circle 55, Fairview 24
Colstrip 77, Lodge Grass 30
Columbia Falls 48, Corvallis 23
Columbus 52, Three Forks 19
Dillon 41, Livingston 39
Ekalaka 58, Wibaux 31
Forsyth 56, Shepherd 39
Fort Benton 87, Big Sandy 15
Frenchtown 40, Libby 18
Froid-Lake 43, Culbertson 30
Gardiner 71, White Sulphur Springs 38
Harlem 79, Cut Bank 58
Harlowton-Ryegate 43, Bridger 34
Havre 60, Lewistown 29
Jefferson 76, Choteau 61
Jordan 61, Terry 20
Laurel 66, Miles City 33
Malta 55, Glasgow 38
Missoula Loyola 49, Eureka 37
Park City 49, Absarokee 37
Philipsburg 67, Valley Christian 21
Red Lodge 72, Huntley Project 62
Reed Point-Rapelje 45, Fromberg 20
Roy-Winifred 59, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 21
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 45, Plentywood 32
Seeley-Swan 58, Alberton-Superior 39
St. Ignatius 52, Ronan 51
St. Regis 36, Darby 33
Turner 58, Hays-Lodgepole 43
Valier 49, Geraldine-Highwood 47
Wolf Point 66, Dodson 43
