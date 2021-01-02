Girls basketball

Saturday

Augusta 66, Sunburst 57

Belt 61, Centerville 21

Big Timber 50, Whitehall 43

Billings Central 72, Sidney 37

Browning 67, Shelby 34

Butte 70, Missoula Big Sky 56

Circle 55, Fairview 24

Colstrip 77, Lodge Grass 30

Columbia Falls 48, Corvallis 23

Columbus 52, Three Forks 19

Dillon 41, Livingston 39

Ekalaka 58, Wibaux 31

Forsyth 56, Shepherd 39

Fort Benton 87, Big Sandy 15

Frenchtown 40, Libby 18

Froid-Lake 43, Culbertson 30

Gardiner 71, White Sulphur Springs 38

Harlem 79, Cut Bank 58

Harlowton-Ryegate 43, Bridger 34

Havre 60, Lewistown 29

Jefferson 76, Choteau 61

Jordan 61, Terry 20

Laurel 66, Miles City 33

Malta 55, Glasgow 38

Missoula Loyola 49, Eureka 37

Park City 49, Absarokee 37

Philipsburg 67, Valley Christian 21

Red Lodge 72, Huntley Project 62

Reed Point-Rapelje 45, Fromberg 20

Roy-Winifred 59, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 21

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 45, Plentywood 32

Seeley-Swan 58, Alberton-Superior 39

St. Ignatius 52, Ronan 51

St. Regis 36, Darby 33

Turner 58, Hays-Lodgepole 43

Valier 49, Geraldine-Highwood 47

Wolf Point 66, Dodson 43

