Girls basketball
Thursday scores
Augusta 41, Cascade 28
Big Sandy 36, Chinook 30
Bigfork 53, Eureka 47
Big Timber 45, Townsend 27
Billings Central 75, Livingston 36
Billings West 70, Belgrade 27
Box Elder 68, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 52
Bridger 62, Roberts 46
Charlo 39, Plains 30
Circle 44, Fairview 18
Colstrip 37, Shepherd 30
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 55, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 51
Ekalaka 64, Custer-Hysham 42
Ennis 24, Twin Bridges 22
Gardiner 38, Shields Valley 31
Geraldine-Highwood 51, Dutton-Brady 17
Hamilton 60, Corvallis 27
Helena Capital 39, Helena 34
Hot Springs 69, Two Eagle River 15
Kalispell Glacier 51, Kalispell Flathead 49
Laurel 51, Columbus 47
Manhattan Christian 49, West Yellowstone 39
Missoula Loyola 67, Arlee 22
Rocky Boy 60, Great Falls Central 42
Scobey 71, Frazer 30
Sidney 50, Miles City 41
Thompson Falls 58, Alberton-Superior 15
Whitehall 57, Anaconda 53
