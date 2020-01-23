Girls basketball

Thursday scores

Augusta 41, Cascade 28

Big Sandy 36, Chinook 30

Bigfork 53, Eureka 47

Big Timber 45, Townsend 27

Billings Central 75, Livingston 36

Billings West 70, Belgrade 27

Box Elder 68, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 52

Bridger 62, Roberts 46

Charlo 39, Plains 30

Circle 44, Fairview 18

Colstrip 37, Shepherd 30

Denton-Geyser-Stanford 55, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 51

Ekalaka 64, Custer-Hysham 42

Ennis 24, Twin Bridges 22

Gardiner 38, Shields Valley 31

Geraldine-Highwood 51, Dutton-Brady 17

Hamilton 60, Corvallis 27

Helena Capital 39, Helena 34

Hot Springs 69, Two Eagle River 15

Kalispell Glacier 51, Kalispell Flathead 49

Laurel 51, Columbus 47

Manhattan Christian 49, West Yellowstone 39

Missoula Loyola 67, Arlee 22

Rocky Boy 60, Great Falls Central 42

Scobey 71, Frazer 30

Sidney 50, Miles City 41

Thompson Falls 58, Alberton-Superior 15

Whitehall 57, Anaconda 53

