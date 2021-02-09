Tuesday

Anaconda 59, Deer Lodge 19

Big Timber 57, Three Forks 30

Circle 50, Richey-Lambert 11

Colstrip 58, Huntley Project 14

Columbia Falls 56, Bigfork 51

Gardiner 42, Lone Peak 35

Great Falls Central 57, Cascade 43

Harlowton-Ryegate 39, Broadview-Lavina 27

Lustre Christian 50, Nashua 30

Malta 69, Wolf Point 32

Manhattan Christian 81, West Yellowstone 41

Missoula Loyola 71, Arlee 9

Park City 36, Roberts 35

Savage 52, Brockton 23

Scobey 45, Froid-Lake 26

St. Ignatius 55, Polson 38

Turner 61, North Star 52

Whitefish 51, Ronan 29

Tags

Load comments