Tuesday
Anaconda 59, Deer Lodge 19
Big Timber 57, Three Forks 30
Circle 50, Richey-Lambert 11
Colstrip 58, Huntley Project 14
Columbia Falls 56, Bigfork 51
Gardiner 42, Lone Peak 35
Great Falls Central 57, Cascade 43
Harlowton-Ryegate 39, Broadview-Lavina 27
Lustre Christian 50, Nashua 30
Malta 69, Wolf Point 32
Manhattan Christian 81, West Yellowstone 41
Missoula Loyola 71, Arlee 9
Park City 36, Roberts 35
Savage 52, Brockton 23
Scobey 45, Froid-Lake 26
St. Ignatius 55, Polson 38
Turner 61, North Star 52
Whitefish 51, Ronan 29
