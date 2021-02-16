Tuesday
Billings Central 49, Laurel 43
Box Elder 92, Hays-Lodgepole 52
Deer Lodge 61, East Helena 51
Dillon 49, Corvallis 33
Dodson 65, Frazer 28
Fairfield 48, Great Falls Central 22
Fort Benton 68, Big Sandy 5
Glendive 49, Glasgow 45
Hamilton 40, Frenchtown 37
Helena Capital 44, Missoula Hellgate 30
Jefferson 58, Anaconda 45
Joliet 40, Columbus 34
Lustre Christian 49, Nashua 46
Malta 73, Harlem 34
Missoula Loyola 72, Bigfork 38
North Star 71, Chinook 52
Noxon 44, Hot Springs 27
Philipsburg 55, Lincoln 7
Plains 44, St. Regis 43
Turner 71, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 31
Victor 44, Valley Christian 38
White Sulphur Springs 44, Sheridan 27
Whitefish 43, Ronan 30
Whitehall 56, Townsend 24
