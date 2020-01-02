Girls basketball

Thursday scores

Class A - Northeast A

Havre 44, Great Falls 32

Class A - Northwest A

Columbia Falls 55, Bigfork 41

Class AA - Eastern AA

Bozeman 64, Missoula Big Sky 37

Class B - Northern B - 2B

Glasgow 51, Poplar 41

Class B - Southern B - 4B

Roundup 49, Huntley Project 31

Class B - Southern B - 5B

Big Timber 41, Columbus 34

Class B - Western B - 6B

Florence-Carlton 38, Hamilton 24

Class C - Northern C - 10C

Power 42, Cascade 34

Class C - Northern C - 8C

Belt 65, Great Falls Central 23

Class C - Southern C - 6C

Park City 48, Absarokee 19

Class C - Western C - 14C

Hot Springs 54, St. Ignatius 50

Sign up for our high school sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments