Girls basketball
Thursday scores
Class A - Northeast A
Havre 44, Great Falls 32
Class A - Northwest A
Columbia Falls 55, Bigfork 41
Class AA - Eastern AA
Bozeman 64, Missoula Big Sky 37
Class B - Northern B - 2B
Glasgow 51, Poplar 41
Class B - Southern B - 4B
Roundup 49, Huntley Project 31
Class B - Southern B - 5B
Big Timber 41, Columbus 34
Class B - Western B - 6B
Florence-Carlton 38, Hamilton 24
Class C - Northern C - 10C
Power 42, Cascade 34
Class C - Northern C - 8C
Belt 65, Great Falls Central 23
Class C - Southern C - 6C
Park City 48, Absarokee 19
Class C - Western C - 14C
Hot Springs 54, St. Ignatius 50
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.