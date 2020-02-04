Girls basketball
Tuesday scores
Butte 51, Helena 46
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 46, Chinook 36
Lodge Grass 68, Huntley Project 46
Plevna 37, Terry 13
Ronan 41, Whitefish 35
St. Labre 61, Lame Deer 57
