High school girls

Tuesday

Anaconda 64, Florence-Carlton 37

Gardiner 56, West Yellowstone 31

Geraldine-Highwood 40, Centerville 27

Glendive 41, Wolf Point 37

Great Falls Central 73, Rocky Boy 50

Helena 49, Missoula Sentinel 42

Helena Capital 47, Missoula Big Sky 14

Manhattan Christian 73, White Sulphur Springs 20

Philipsburg 69, Alberton-Superior 35

Roundup 45, Huntley Project 26

Roy-Winifred 52, Hays-Lodgepole 24

Scobey 48, Lustre Christian 33

St. Ignatius 58, Arlee 12

Wibaux 49, Plevna 29

