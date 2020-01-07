Girls basketball

Tuesday

Bigfork 51, Troy 8

Billings Central 69, Miles City 9

Billings West 64, Billings Skyview 38

Corvallis 58, Anaconda 53

Glendive 78, Wolf Point 40

Helena Capital 55, Butte 45

Joliet 52, Bridger 28

Kalispell Glacier 67, Missoula Big Sky 21

Missoula Loyola 68, St. Ignatius 40

Scobey 48, Lustre Christian 17

Westby-Grenora 45, Froid-Lake 40

