Girls basketball
Tuesday
Bigfork 51, Troy 8
Billings Central 69, Miles City 9
Billings West 64, Billings Skyview 38
Corvallis 58, Anaconda 53
Glendive 78, Wolf Point 40
Helena Capital 55, Butte 45
Joliet 52, Bridger 28
Kalispell Glacier 67, Missoula Big Sky 21
Missoula Loyola 68, St. Ignatius 40
Scobey 48, Lustre Christian 17
Westby-Grenora 45, Froid-Lake 40
