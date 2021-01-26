Tuesday

Baker 66, Lame Deer 49

Bigfork 51, Polson 32

Bozeman 56, Belgrade 30

Bridger 38, Park City 34

Cascade 57, Sunburst 48

Charlo 40, Noxon 17

Colstrip 68, Joliet 26

Columbia Falls 43, Frenchtown 34

Corvallis 36, Stevensville 21

Fort Benton 88, Big Sandy 6

Froid-Lake 31, Westby-Grenora 25

Geraldine-Highwood 39, Power 36

Hamilton 41, Dillon 33

Havre 80, Fairfield 42

Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 38, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 27

Laurel 60, Livingston 37

Lone Peak 41, White Sulphur Springs 39

Missoula Hellgate 55, Missoula Big Sky 38

Scobey 61, Frazer 17

Twin Bridges 50, Sheridan 29

Wibaux 51, Terry 13

