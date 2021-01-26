Tuesday
Baker 66, Lame Deer 49
Bigfork 51, Polson 32
Bozeman 56, Belgrade 30
Bridger 38, Park City 34
Cascade 57, Sunburst 48
Charlo 40, Noxon 17
Colstrip 68, Joliet 26
Columbia Falls 43, Frenchtown 34
Corvallis 36, Stevensville 21
Fort Benton 88, Big Sandy 6
Froid-Lake 31, Westby-Grenora 25
Geraldine-Highwood 39, Power 36
Hamilton 41, Dillon 33
Havre 80, Fairfield 42
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 38, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 27
Laurel 60, Livingston 37
Lone Peak 41, White Sulphur Springs 39
Missoula Hellgate 55, Missoula Big Sky 38
Scobey 61, Frazer 17
Twin Bridges 50, Sheridan 29
Wibaux 51, Terry 13
