Girls basketball

Tuesday

Arlee 60, Two Eagle River 20

Baker 56, Miles City 48

Forsyth 50, Lame Deer 39

Helena Capital 53, Missoula Big Sky 16

West Yellowstone 55, Gardiner 41

Westby-Grenora 56, Brockton 8

Sign up for our high school sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments