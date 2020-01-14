Girls basketball
Tuesday
Arlee 60, Two Eagle River 20
Baker 56, Miles City 48
Forsyth 50, Lame Deer 39
Helena Capital 53, Missoula Big Sky 16
West Yellowstone 55, Gardiner 41
Westby-Grenora 56, Brockton 8
