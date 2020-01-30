Girls basketball
Thursday scores
Absarokee 34, Broadview-Lavina 20
Anaconda 37, Butte Central 30
Big Timber 49, Columbus 40
Billings Skyview 40, Bozeman 36
Browning 52, Shelby 48
Butte 67, Missoula Big Sky 40
Cascade 33, Power 31
Colstrip 49, Lodge Grass 48
Corvallis 51, Frenchtown 33
Eureka 36, Libby 27
Fairfield 60, Great Falls Central 25
Gardiner 62, Lone Peak 40
Glasgow 54, Poplar 40
Glendive 45, Miles City 44
Hamilton 44, Stevensville 26
Havre 45, Great Falls CMR 37 (OT)
Malta 56, Wolf Point 29
Manhattan Christian 65, West Yellowstone 61
Roundup 41, Huntley Project 31
Simms 59, Dutton-Brady 27
