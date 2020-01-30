Girls basketball

Thursday scores

Absarokee 34, Broadview-Lavina 20

Anaconda 37, Butte Central 30

Big Timber 49, Columbus 40

Billings Skyview 40, Bozeman 36

Browning 52, Shelby 48

Butte 67, Missoula Big Sky 40

Cascade 33, Power 31

Colstrip 49, Lodge Grass 48

Corvallis 51, Frenchtown 33

Eureka 36, Libby 27

Fairfield 60, Great Falls Central 25

Gardiner 62, Lone Peak 40

Glasgow 54, Poplar 40

Glendive 45, Miles City 44

Hamilton 44, Stevensville 26

Havre 45, Great Falls CMR 37 (OT)

Malta 56, Wolf Point 29

Manhattan Christian 65, West Yellowstone 61

Roundup 41, Huntley Project 31

Simms 59, Dutton-Brady 27

