Thursday
Big Timber 72, Manhattan 35
Butte Central 51, Three Forks 41
Charlo 44, Alberton-Superior 19
Conrad 68, Rocky Boy 48
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 47, Winnett-Grass Range 8
Dodson 50, Nashua 32
Eureka 55, Arlee 8
Fort Benton 44, Roy-Winifred 35
Glasgow 73, Harlem 43
Hamilton 54, Stevensville 31
Havre 49, Browning 37
Melstone 68, Jordan 47
Missoula Hellgate 38, Kalispell Flathead 25
Missoula Loyola 51, St. Ignatius 33
Simms 67, Dutton-Brady 32
Thompson Falls 67, Bigfork 51
Valier 66, Power 43
Victor 40, Lincoln 15
