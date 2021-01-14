Thursday

Big Timber 72, Manhattan 35

Butte Central 51, Three Forks 41

Charlo 44, Alberton-Superior 19

Conrad 68, Rocky Boy 48

Denton-Geyser-Stanford 47, Winnett-Grass Range 8

Dodson 50, Nashua 32

Eureka 55, Arlee 8

Fort Benton 44, Roy-Winifred 35

Glasgow 73, Harlem 43

Hamilton 54, Stevensville 31

Havre 49, Browning 37

Melstone 68, Jordan 47

Missoula Hellgate 38, Kalispell Flathead 25

Missoula Loyola 51, St. Ignatius 33

Simms 67, Dutton-Brady 32

Thompson Falls 67, Bigfork 51

Valier 66, Power 43

Victor 40, Lincoln 15

Tags

Load comments