Thursday

Bigfork 75, Troy 9

Billings Central 71, Lockwood 41

Billings Senior 44, Bozeman 30

Billings Skyview 60, Great Falls CMR 31

Billings West 72, Bozeman Gallatin 33

Box Elder 64, Chinook 45

Browning 68, Cut Bank 32

Butte Central 55, Frenchtown 29

Colstrip 64, Forsyth 32

Columbia Falls 69, Libby 22

Dillon 54, Stevensville 29

Florence-Carlton 68, St. Ignatius 47

Glasgow 46, Glendive 27

Helena Capital 39, Missoula Big Sky 31

Huntley Project 67, Columbus 53

Jefferson 57, Ennis 26

Joliet 66, Harlowton-Ryegate 35

Malta 76, Rocky Boy 32

Missoula Hellgate 63, Helena 31

Plenty Coups 74, Reed Point-Rapelje 25

Shelby 46, Choteau 38

Sunburst 57, Centerville 50

Three Forks 37, Manhattan 31

White Sulphur Springs 50, Harrison-Willow Creek 33

Whitefish 44, Eureka 38

Friday

Absarokee 52, Fromberg 32

Anaconda 59, Deer Lodge 22

Augusta 52, Valier 22

Bainville 64, Richey-Lambert 57

Big Timber 53, Joliet 26

Billings Central 75, Livingston 25

Box Elder 68, Big Sandy 38

Broadview-Lavina 56, Bridger 31

Browning 59, Whitefish 26

Charlo 54, Hot Springs 31

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 56, North Star 49

Columbia Falls 46, Shelby 37

Columbus 75, Roundup 23

Culbertson 45, Froid-Lake 40

Cut Bank 57, Choteau 34

Fairview 60, Poplar 50

Florence-Carlton 63, Arlee 23

Fort Benton 42, Conrad 33

Gardiner 63, White Sulphur Springs 45

Geraldine-Highwood 56, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 33

Harrison-Willow Creek 43, Lima 38

Havre 56, Miles City 17

Hays-Lodgepole 62, Turner 37

Jordan 47, Broadus 41

Kalispell Flathead 36, Butte 32

Laurel 63, Lockwood 45

Lewistown 59, Glendive 30

Lodge Grass 68, St. Labre 22

Lone Peak 43, Townsend 37

Manhattan Christian 74, Sheridan 42

Melstone 59, Plevna 15

Missoula Loyola 77, Thompson Falls 66

Plentywood 43, Westby-Grenora 20

Power 32, Dutton-Brady 14

Roberts 49, Reed Point-Rapelje 27

Ronan 51, Polson 30

Roy-Winifred 66, Great Falls Central 22

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 59, Scobey 30

Savage 34, Circle 26

Seeley-Swan 61, Darby 18

Shields Valley 41, Twin Bridges 34

Simms 62, Cascade 47

St. Regis 60, Two Eagle River 24

Wibaux 68, Terry 29

Wolf Point 53, Baker 43

Saturday

Belt 52, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 7

Big Timber 63, Jefferson 51

Bigfork 73, Plains 9

Billings Senior 51, Bozeman Gallatin 26

Billings Skyview 76, Great Falls 36

Box Elder 61, Fort Benton 41

Broadview-Lavina 51, Park City 48

Browning 67, Libby 21

Butte Central 60, Livingston 30

Charlo 45, Alberton-Superior 37

Chinook 56, Turner 36

Circle 33, Bainville 23

Colstrip 47, Baker 37

Columbia Falls 48, Shelby 38

Corvallis 54, East Helena 43

Culbertson 62, Richey-Lambert 32

Dillon 52, Hamilton 41

Drummond 58, Victor 25

Dutton-Brady 35, Cascade 29

Ekalaka 66, Wibaux 39

Frazer 43, Lustre Christian 30

Gardiner 52, Whitehall 36

Glasgow 36, Scobey 27

Great Falls Central 49, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 30

Great Falls CMR 69, Belgrade 67

Harlowton-Ryegate 36, Absarokee 31

Havre 59, Hardin 44

Heart Butte 52, Power 43

Jordan 58, Custer-Hysham 15

Kalispell Glacier 42, Butte 37

Lame Deer 57, Forsyth 43

Laurel 71, Sidney 46

Manhattan Christian 56, Ennis 19

Melstone 85, Terry 13

Miles City 48, Lewistown 35

Missoula Sentinel 53, Kalispell Flathead 50

Plenty Coups 69, Roberts 55

Plentywood 58, Savage 31

Red Lodge 56, Shepherd 54

Reed Point-Rapelje 39, Fromberg 29

Ronan 42, Stevensville 21

Seeley-Swan 67, Philipsburg 46

Shields Valley 55, Lima 17

Thompson Falls 63, Eureka 42

Three Forks 58, Townsend 36

Westby-Grenora 49, Fairview 10

White Sulphur Springs 46, Sheridan 44

Wolf Point 72, Harlem 46

