Thursday
Bigfork 75, Troy 9
Billings Central 71, Lockwood 41
Billings Senior 44, Bozeman 30
Billings Skyview 60, Great Falls CMR 31
Billings West 72, Bozeman Gallatin 33
Box Elder 64, Chinook 45
Browning 68, Cut Bank 32
Butte Central 55, Frenchtown 29
Colstrip 64, Forsyth 32
Columbia Falls 69, Libby 22
Dillon 54, Stevensville 29
Florence-Carlton 68, St. Ignatius 47
Glasgow 46, Glendive 27
Helena Capital 39, Missoula Big Sky 31
Huntley Project 67, Columbus 53
Jefferson 57, Ennis 26
Joliet 66, Harlowton-Ryegate 35
Malta 76, Rocky Boy 32
Missoula Hellgate 63, Helena 31
Plenty Coups 74, Reed Point-Rapelje 25
Shelby 46, Choteau 38
Sunburst 57, Centerville 50
Three Forks 37, Manhattan 31
White Sulphur Springs 50, Harrison-Willow Creek 33
Whitefish 44, Eureka 38
Friday
Absarokee 52, Fromberg 32
Anaconda 59, Deer Lodge 22
Augusta 52, Valier 22
Bainville 64, Richey-Lambert 57
Big Timber 53, Joliet 26
Billings Central 75, Livingston 25
Box Elder 68, Big Sandy 38
Broadview-Lavina 56, Bridger 31
Browning 59, Whitefish 26
Charlo 54, Hot Springs 31
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 56, North Star 49
Columbia Falls 46, Shelby 37
Columbus 75, Roundup 23
Culbertson 45, Froid-Lake 40
Cut Bank 57, Choteau 34
Fairview 60, Poplar 50
Florence-Carlton 63, Arlee 23
Fort Benton 42, Conrad 33
Gardiner 63, White Sulphur Springs 45
Geraldine-Highwood 56, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 33
Harrison-Willow Creek 43, Lima 38
Havre 56, Miles City 17
Hays-Lodgepole 62, Turner 37
Jordan 47, Broadus 41
Kalispell Flathead 36, Butte 32
Laurel 63, Lockwood 45
Lewistown 59, Glendive 30
Lodge Grass 68, St. Labre 22
Lone Peak 43, Townsend 37
Manhattan Christian 74, Sheridan 42
Melstone 59, Plevna 15
Missoula Loyola 77, Thompson Falls 66
Plentywood 43, Westby-Grenora 20
Power 32, Dutton-Brady 14
Roberts 49, Reed Point-Rapelje 27
Ronan 51, Polson 30
Roy-Winifred 66, Great Falls Central 22
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 59, Scobey 30
Savage 34, Circle 26
Seeley-Swan 61, Darby 18
Shields Valley 41, Twin Bridges 34
Simms 62, Cascade 47
St. Regis 60, Two Eagle River 24
Wibaux 68, Terry 29
Wolf Point 53, Baker 43
Saturday
Belt 52, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 7
Big Timber 63, Jefferson 51
Bigfork 73, Plains 9
Billings Senior 51, Bozeman Gallatin 26
Billings Skyview 76, Great Falls 36
Box Elder 61, Fort Benton 41
Broadview-Lavina 51, Park City 48
Browning 67, Libby 21
Butte Central 60, Livingston 30
Charlo 45, Alberton-Superior 37
Chinook 56, Turner 36
Circle 33, Bainville 23
Colstrip 47, Baker 37
Columbia Falls 48, Shelby 38
Corvallis 54, East Helena 43
Culbertson 62, Richey-Lambert 32
Dillon 52, Hamilton 41
Drummond 58, Victor 25
Dutton-Brady 35, Cascade 29
Ekalaka 66, Wibaux 39
Frazer 43, Lustre Christian 30
Gardiner 52, Whitehall 36
Glasgow 36, Scobey 27
Great Falls Central 49, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 30
Great Falls CMR 69, Belgrade 67
Harlowton-Ryegate 36, Absarokee 31
Havre 59, Hardin 44
Heart Butte 52, Power 43
Jordan 58, Custer-Hysham 15
Kalispell Glacier 42, Butte 37
Lame Deer 57, Forsyth 43
Laurel 71, Sidney 46
Manhattan Christian 56, Ennis 19
Melstone 85, Terry 13
Miles City 48, Lewistown 35
Missoula Sentinel 53, Kalispell Flathead 50
Plenty Coups 69, Roberts 55
Plentywood 58, Savage 31
Red Lodge 56, Shepherd 54
Reed Point-Rapelje 39, Fromberg 29
Ronan 42, Stevensville 21
Seeley-Swan 67, Philipsburg 46
Shields Valley 55, Lima 17
Thompson Falls 63, Eureka 42
Three Forks 58, Townsend 36
Westby-Grenora 49, Fairview 10
White Sulphur Springs 46, Sheridan 44
Wolf Point 72, Harlem 46
