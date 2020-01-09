Girls basketball

Thursday

Cascade 64, Dutton-Brady 15

Centerville 64, Sunburst 21

Colstrip 52, Forsyth 39

Columbia Falls 62, Libby 18

Columbus 53, Huntley Project 16

Ekalaka 66, Broadus 14

Fairfield 58, Rocky Boy 45

Fort Benton 73, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 19

Great Falls 42, Belgrade 17

Hamilton 47, Frenchtown 28

Harlem 69, Chinook 15

Manhattan Christian 59, Jefferson 45

Missoula Hellgate 49, Helena 37

Missoula Loyola 76, Anaconda 48

Missoula Sentinel 50, Kalispell Flathead 22

Plains 52, St. Regis 27

Poplar 47, Fairview 41

Whitehall 52, Manhattan 51

Wyoming Indian, Wyo. 67, Lodge Grass 50

