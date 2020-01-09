Girls basketball
Thursday
Cascade 64, Dutton-Brady 15
Centerville 64, Sunburst 21
Colstrip 52, Forsyth 39
Columbia Falls 62, Libby 18
Columbus 53, Huntley Project 16
Ekalaka 66, Broadus 14
Fairfield 58, Rocky Boy 45
Fort Benton 73, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 19
Great Falls 42, Belgrade 17
Hamilton 47, Frenchtown 28
Harlem 69, Chinook 15
Manhattan Christian 59, Jefferson 45
Missoula Hellgate 49, Helena 37
Missoula Loyola 76, Anaconda 48
Missoula Sentinel 50, Kalispell Flathead 22
Plains 52, St. Regis 27
Poplar 47, Fairview 41
Whitehall 52, Manhattan 51
Wyoming Indian, Wyo. 67, Lodge Grass 50
