Girls basketball

Thursday

Augusta 51, Power 41

Browning 59, Columbia Falls 58

Dillon 49, Belgrade 42

Drummond 56, Lima 28

Ennis 53, Harrison-Willow Creek 26

Fort Benton 63, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 4

Glendive 57, Sidney 36

Great Falls Central 59, Cascade 33

Great Falls Russell 38, Great Falls 25

Hardin 81, Lodge Grass 45

Helena 65, Missoula Big Sky 24

Hot Springs 65, St. Regis 35

Huntley Project 42, Shepherd 39

Jefferson (Boulder) 41, Deer Lodge 25

Joliet 66, Red Lodge 44

Plains 63, Two Eagle River 9

Plenty Coups 55, Bridger 53

Roberts 58, Broadview-Lavina 29

Roundup 30, Forsyth 27

St. Labre 57, Colstrip 35

Thompson Falls 52, Bigfork 42

Three Forks 41, Butte Central 27

Valier 59, Dutton-Brady 13

Whitehall 57, Townsend 47

