Girls basketball
Thursday
Augusta 51, Power 41
Browning 59, Columbia Falls 58
Dillon 49, Belgrade 42
Drummond 56, Lima 28
Ennis 53, Harrison-Willow Creek 26
Fort Benton 63, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 4
Glendive 57, Sidney 36
Great Falls Central 59, Cascade 33
Great Falls Russell 38, Great Falls 25
Hardin 81, Lodge Grass 45
Helena 65, Missoula Big Sky 24
Hot Springs 65, St. Regis 35
Huntley Project 42, Shepherd 39
Jefferson (Boulder) 41, Deer Lodge 25
Joliet 66, Red Lodge 44
Plains 63, Two Eagle River 9
Plenty Coups 55, Bridger 53
Roberts 58, Broadview-Lavina 29
Roundup 30, Forsyth 27
St. Labre 57, Colstrip 35
Thompson Falls 52, Bigfork 42
Three Forks 41, Butte Central 27
Valier 59, Dutton-Brady 13
Whitehall 57, Townsend 47
