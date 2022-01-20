Thursday

Big Timber 49, Townsend 22

Bigfork 63, Eureka 36

Chinook 74, Big Sandy 42

Dillon 45, Butte Central 25

Ekalaka 45, Custer-Hysham 29

Fairfield 80, East Helena 42

Forsyth 52, Red Lodge 51

Frenchtown 50, Stevensville 43

Great Falls 53, Bozeman Gallatin 49

Great Falls Central 37, Geraldine-Highwood 25

Great Falls CMR 38, Bozeman 33

Hardin 64, Miles City 33

Helena 48, Helena Capital 39

Hot Springs 50, Flathead Valley Home School 45

Jefferson 62, Manhattan 37

Roberts 40, Bridger 30

Savage 35, Fairview 24

Shepherd 65, Roundup 15

Thompson Falls 60, Libby 19

Twin Bridges 45, Ennis 25

 

Tags

Load comments