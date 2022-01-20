Thursday
Big Timber 49, Townsend 22
Bigfork 63, Eureka 36
Chinook 74, Big Sandy 42
Dillon 45, Butte Central 25
Ekalaka 45, Custer-Hysham 29
Fairfield 80, East Helena 42
Forsyth 52, Red Lodge 51
Frenchtown 50, Stevensville 43
Great Falls 53, Bozeman Gallatin 49
Great Falls Central 37, Geraldine-Highwood 25
Great Falls CMR 38, Bozeman 33
Hardin 64, Miles City 33
Helena 48, Helena Capital 39
Hot Springs 50, Flathead Valley Home School 45
Jefferson 62, Manhattan 37
Roberts 40, Bridger 30
Savage 35, Fairview 24
Shepherd 65, Roundup 15
Thompson Falls 60, Libby 19
Twin Bridges 45, Ennis 25
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.