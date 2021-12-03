Girls basketball scores
Friday
Bainville 47, Brockton 32
Bridger 43, Reed Point-Rapelje 32
Culbertson 42, Richey-Lambert 23
Dickinson, ND 30, Glendive 28
East Helena 76, Deer Lodge 42
Havre 50, Laurel 47
Jordan 45, Circle 34
Malta JV 53, Nashua 33
Manhattan Christian 62, Lone Peak 25
Philipsburg 65, Noxon 22
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 41, Plentywood 35
Savage 38, Broadus 37
Terry 49, Frazer 29
Turner 41, Lustre Christian 33
Victor 51, Two Eagle River 21
Westby-Grenora 56, Froid-Lake 38
Wolf Point 52, Glasgow 48
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.