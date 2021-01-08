Girls basketball

Thursday

Alberton-Superior 52, Hot Springs 37

Augusta 67, Simms 43

Billings Senior 40, Great Falls CMR 37

Billings Skyview 69, Bozeman Gallatin 35

Billings West 66, Bozeman 32

Colstrip 67, Forsyth 37

Columbus 60, Huntley Project 34

Ennis 43, West Yellowstone 35

Florence-Carlton 63, Arlee 30

Fort Benton 62, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 18

Hamilton 60, Polson 25

Helena Capital 71, Butte 37

Livingston 43, Butte Central 35

Manhattan Christian 58, Townsend 32

Melstone 53, Ekalaka 33

Missoula Hellgate 54, Helena 28

Plentywood 47, Froid-Lake 40

Power 41, Dutton-Brady 13

Ronan 48, Corvallis 41

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 49, Glasgow 33

Sidney 68, Poplar 42

Whitefish 44, Frenchtown 37

Whitehall 61, Manhattan 23

Friday

Absarokee 43, Plenty Coups 42

Baker 55, Wolf Point 50

Belt 68, Winnett-Grass Range 9

Billings Central 50, Sheridan, Wy 27

Bridger 58, Broadview-Lavina 22

Cascade 54, Dutton-Brady 21

Centerville 55, Sunburst 38

Charlo 51, Plains 11

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 67, Big Sandy 20

Choteau 64, Shelby 48

Circle 45, Savage 16

Custer-Hysham 42, Terry 26

Darby 43, Lincoln 11

Denton-Geyser-Stanford 40, Geraldine-Highwood 22

Ekalaka 61, Broadus 48

Fairfield 48, Rocky Boy 23

Fort Benton 49, North Star 36

Gardiner 63, Sheridan 33

Great Falls Central 60, Conrad 54

Harlowton-Ryegate 43, Park City 32

Havre 66, Miles City 8

Jefferson 49, Twin Bridges 25

Joliet 42, Shepherd 39

Jordan 40, Wibaux 33

Laurel 62, Buffalo, Wy 42

Lewistown 39, Glendive 35

Lodge Grass 78, Huntley Project 34

Lustre Christian 47, Bainville 41

Manhattan Christian 52, Shields Valley 20

Melstone 54, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 41

Nashua 64, Frazer 29

Poplar 51, Fairview 27

Power 46, Heart Butte 42

Richey-Lambert 51, Brockton 8

Roberts 49, Reed Point-Rapelje 23

Roundup 53, Columbus 47

Roy-Winifred 58, Dodson 24

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 41, Scobey 36

Seeley-Swan 70, Drummond 31

St. Regis 57, Hot Springs 49

Thompson Falls 66, St. Ignatius 49

Turner 68, Box Elder 58

Valley Christian 51, Victor 26

Westby-Grenora 44, Culbertson 27

