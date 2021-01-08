Girls basketball
Thursday
Alberton-Superior 52, Hot Springs 37
Augusta 67, Simms 43
Billings Senior 40, Great Falls CMR 37
Billings Skyview 69, Bozeman Gallatin 35
Billings West 66, Bozeman 32
Colstrip 67, Forsyth 37
Columbus 60, Huntley Project 34
Ennis 43, West Yellowstone 35
Florence-Carlton 63, Arlee 30
Fort Benton 62, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 18
Hamilton 60, Polson 25
Helena Capital 71, Butte 37
Livingston 43, Butte Central 35
Manhattan Christian 58, Townsend 32
Melstone 53, Ekalaka 33
Missoula Hellgate 54, Helena 28
Plentywood 47, Froid-Lake 40
Power 41, Dutton-Brady 13
Ronan 48, Corvallis 41
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 49, Glasgow 33
Sidney 68, Poplar 42
Whitefish 44, Frenchtown 37
Whitehall 61, Manhattan 23
Friday
Absarokee 43, Plenty Coups 42
Baker 55, Wolf Point 50
Belt 68, Winnett-Grass Range 9
Billings Central 50, Sheridan, Wy 27
Bridger 58, Broadview-Lavina 22
Cascade 54, Dutton-Brady 21
Centerville 55, Sunburst 38
Charlo 51, Plains 11
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 67, Big Sandy 20
Choteau 64, Shelby 48
Circle 45, Savage 16
Custer-Hysham 42, Terry 26
Darby 43, Lincoln 11
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 40, Geraldine-Highwood 22
Ekalaka 61, Broadus 48
Fairfield 48, Rocky Boy 23
Fort Benton 49, North Star 36
Gardiner 63, Sheridan 33
Great Falls Central 60, Conrad 54
Harlowton-Ryegate 43, Park City 32
Havre 66, Miles City 8
Jefferson 49, Twin Bridges 25
Joliet 42, Shepherd 39
Jordan 40, Wibaux 33
Laurel 62, Buffalo, Wy 42
Lewistown 39, Glendive 35
Lodge Grass 78, Huntley Project 34
Lustre Christian 47, Bainville 41
Manhattan Christian 52, Shields Valley 20
Melstone 54, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 41
Nashua 64, Frazer 29
Poplar 51, Fairview 27
Power 46, Heart Butte 42
Richey-Lambert 51, Brockton 8
Roberts 49, Reed Point-Rapelje 23
Roundup 53, Columbus 47
Roy-Winifred 58, Dodson 24
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 41, Scobey 36
Seeley-Swan 70, Drummond 31
St. Regis 57, Hot Springs 49
Thompson Falls 66, St. Ignatius 49
Turner 68, Box Elder 58
Valley Christian 51, Victor 26
Westby-Grenora 44, Culbertson 27
