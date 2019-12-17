High school girls

Tuesday scores

Baker 40, Ekalaka 37

Charlo 48, Plains 28

Forsyth 45, Red Lodge 22

Great Falls 61, Missoula Big Sky 29

Hamilton 53, Corvallis 42

Missoula Loyola 66, Stevensville 28

Sidney 57, Miles City 34

Twin Bridges 43, Lima 35

