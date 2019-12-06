Girls basketball
Friday scores
Alberton-Superior 44, Frenchtown JV 27
Augusta 68, Cascade 32
Box Elder 51, Rocky Boy 39
Bridger 42, Roberts 30
Browning 38, Frenchtown 28
Butte Central 48, Whitefish 22
Charlo 32, Philipsburg 25
Circle 41, Jordan 13
Columbia Falls 46, Glendive 40, OT
Corvallis 62, Libby 28
Darby 44, Noxon 39
Dillon 65, Polson 24
Dodson 44, Browning JV 36
Florence 47, Thompson Falls 41
Glasgow JV 48, Frazer 34
Hardin 42, Hamilton 41
Harlem 69, St. Ignatius 31
Hays-Lodgepole 57, Heart Butte 16
Hot Springs 49, Lincoln 19
Kainai 51, Two Eagle River 1
Livingston 69, Townsend 35
Manhattan Christian 50, Manhattan 35
Melstone 47, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 44
Nashua 53, Terry 17
Plains 50, Victor 14
Plenty Coups 75, Northern Cheyenne 53
Plentywood 47, Turner 44
Ronan 47, Stevensville 45
Seeley-Swan 60, Arlee 14
Simms 43, Power 32
Stillwater Christian 51, Helena Christian 10
Wolf Point JV 49, Lustre Christian 31
