Girls basketball

Friday scores

Alberton-Superior 44, Frenchtown JV 27

Augusta 68, Cascade 32

Box Elder 51, Rocky Boy 39

Bridger 42, Roberts 30

Browning 38, Frenchtown 28

Butte Central 48, Whitefish 22

Charlo 32, Philipsburg 25

Circle 41, Jordan 13

Columbia Falls 46, Glendive 40, OT

Corvallis 62, Libby 28

Darby 44, Noxon 39

Dillon 65, Polson 24

Dodson 44, Browning JV 36

Florence 47, Thompson Falls 41

Glasgow JV 48, Frazer 34

Hardin 42, Hamilton 41

Harlem 69, St. Ignatius 31

Hays-Lodgepole 57, Heart Butte 16

Hot Springs 49, Lincoln 19

Kainai 51, Two Eagle River 1

Livingston 69, Townsend 35

Manhattan Christian 50, Manhattan 35

Melstone 47, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 44

Nashua 53, Terry 17

Plains 50, Victor 14

Plenty Coups 75, Northern Cheyenne 53

Plentywood 47, Turner 44

Ronan 47, Stevensville 45

Seeley-Swan 60, Arlee 14

Simms 43, Power 32

Stillwater Christian 51, Helena Christian 10

Wolf Point JV 49, Lustre Christian 31

Sign up for our high school sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments