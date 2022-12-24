Girls basketball standings
(As of Dec. 23)
Eastern AA
Bozeman Gallatin; 0-0; 3-0
Billings Skyview; 0-0; 3-1
Billings West; 0-0; 1-1
Belgrade; 0-0; 1-2
Great Falls; 0-0; 1-2
Great Falls CMR; 0-0; 1-2
Bozeman; 0-0; 0-3
Billings Senior; 0-0; 0-4
Western AA
Helena Capital; 0-0; 3-0
Kalispell Flathead; 0-0; 3-1
Helena; 0-0; 2-1
Missoula Big Sky; 0-0; 2-1
Missoula Sentinel; 0-0; 2-1
Butte; 0-0; 1-2
Missoula Hellgate; 0-0; 1-2
Kalispell Glacier; 0-0; 1-3
Northeast A
Havre; 2-0; 3-2
Miles City; 1-0; 3-2
Lewistown; 0-0; 1-2
Sidney; 0-1; 1-3
Glendive; 0-2; 1-4
Northwest A
Browning; 1-0; 3-0
Polson; 1-0; 3-2
Ronan; 1-0; 1-2
Whitefish; 0-0; 2-1
Columbia Falls; 0-1; 2-2
Libby; 0-2; 1-4
Southeast A
Billings Central; 1-0; 4-0
Hardin; 1-1; 4-1
Laurel; 0-0; 4-0
Livingston; 0-0; 1-1
Lockwood; 0-1; 0-4
Southwest A
Frenchtown; 3-0; 5-2
Dillon; 2-0; 5-0
Hamilton; 0-0; 3-2
Stevensville; 1-1; 3-3
East Helena; 1-2; 4-2
Corvallis; 1-2; 1-5
Butte Central; 0-3; 0-5
District 1B
Shelby; 2-0; 3-1
Fairfield; 1-0; 2-2
Cut Bank; 1-1; 1-3
Conrad; 1-2; 3-2
Rocky Boy; 0-1; 1-4
District 2B
Malta; 2-0; 4-0
Poplar; 2-0; 3-1
Wolf Point; 1-2; 3-2
Glasgow; 0-1; 0-5
Harlem; 0-2; 1-4
District 3B
Baker; 2-0; 3-1
Colstrip; 1-0; 2-2
St. Labre; 0-0; 0-3
Lodge Grass; 0-1; 3-2
Forsyth; 0-1; 1-4
Lame Deer; 0-1; 2-4
District 4B
Huntley Project; 2-0; 5-0
Columbus; 2-0; 4-1
Red Lodge; 1-0; 5-0
Shepherd; 1-1; 4-1
Joliet; 0-2; 0-5
Roundup; 0-3; 0-6
District 5B
Big Timber; 3-0; 5-0
Jefferson; 3-0; 5-1
Manhattan; 1-1; 2-2
Townsend; 0-2; 1-5
Three Forks; 1-2; 1-4
Whitehall; 0-3; 1-4
District 6B
Anaconda; 1-0; 3-1
Missoula Loyola; 1-0; 3-2
Florence-Carlton; 1-0; 2-3
Deer Lodge; 0-1; 0-6
Arlee; 0-2; 1-5
District 7B
Thompson Falls; 3-0; 4-0
Bigfork; 2-0; 6-0
St. Ignatius; 1-1; 3-1
Plains; 1-2; 2-4
Eureka; 0-1; 0-5
Troy; 0-3; 0-5
District 8C
Roy-Winifred; 4-0; 5-1
Centerville; 3-0; 4-2
Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine; 2-1; 5-1
Winnett-Grass Range; 1-2; 2-3
Highwood; 1-2; 1-4
Belt; 0-1; 1-3
Great Falls Central; 0-2; 1-3
Hobson-Moore; 0-3; 0-6
District 9C
Chinook; 2-0; 4-0
North Star; 2-0; 4-0
Fort Benton; 2-1; 2-3
Box Elder; 1-1; 3-1
Chester-Joplin-Inverness; 1-1; 3-2
Big Sandy; 1-2; 3-3
Hays-Lodgepolw; 0-2; 3-2
Turner; 0-2; 1-4
District 10C
Cascade; 2-0; 3-2
Power-Dutton-Brady; 1-0; 2-1
Augusta; 2-1; 4-3
Heart Butte; 1-2; 1-4
Simms; 0-1; 2-2
Sunburst; 0-1; 1-3
Valier; 0-1; 0-3
