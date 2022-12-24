Girls basketball standings

(As of Dec. 23)

Eastern AA

Bozeman Gallatin; 0-0; 3-0

Billings Skyview; 0-0; 3-1

Billings West; 0-0; 1-1

Belgrade; 0-0; 1-2

Great Falls; 0-0; 1-2

Great Falls CMR; 0-0; 1-2

Bozeman; 0-0; 0-3

Billings Senior; 0-0; 0-4

Western AA

Helena Capital; 0-0; 3-0

Kalispell Flathead; 0-0; 3-1

Helena; 0-0; 2-1

Missoula Big Sky; 0-0; 2-1

Missoula Sentinel; 0-0; 2-1

Butte; 0-0; 1-2

Missoula Hellgate; 0-0; 1-2

Kalispell Glacier; 0-0; 1-3

Northeast A

Havre; 2-0; 3-2

Miles City; 1-0; 3-2

Lewistown; 0-0; 1-2

Sidney; 0-1; 1-3

Glendive; 0-2; 1-4

Northwest A

Browning; 1-0; 3-0

Polson; 1-0; 3-2

Ronan; 1-0; 1-2

Whitefish; 0-0; 2-1 

Columbia Falls; 0-1; 2-2

Libby; 0-2; 1-4

Southeast A

Billings Central; 1-0; 4-0

Hardin; 1-1; 4-1

Laurel; 0-0; 4-0

Livingston; 0-0; 1-1

Lockwood; 0-1; 0-4

Southwest A

Frenchtown; 3-0; 5-2

Dillon; 2-0; 5-0

Hamilton; 0-0; 3-2

Stevensville; 1-1; 3-3

East Helena; 1-2; 4-2

Corvallis; 1-2; 1-5

Butte Central; 0-3; 0-5

District 1B

Shelby; 2-0; 3-1

Fairfield; 1-0; 2-2

Cut Bank; 1-1; 1-3

Conrad; 1-2; 3-2

Rocky Boy; 0-1; 1-4

District 2B

Malta; 2-0; 4-0

Poplar; 2-0; 3-1

Wolf Point; 1-2; 3-2

Glasgow; 0-1; 0-5

Harlem; 0-2; 1-4

District 3B

Baker; 2-0; 3-1

Colstrip; 1-0; 2-2

St. Labre; 0-0; 0-3

Lodge Grass; 0-1; 3-2

Forsyth; 0-1; 1-4

Lame Deer; 0-1; 2-4

District 4B

Huntley Project; 2-0; 5-0

Columbus; 2-0; 4-1

Red Lodge; 1-0; 5-0

Shepherd; 1-1; 4-1

Joliet; 0-2; 0-5

Roundup; 0-3; 0-6

District 5B

Big Timber; 3-0; 5-0

Jefferson; 3-0; 5-1

Manhattan; 1-1; 2-2

Townsend; 0-2; 1-5

Three Forks; 1-2; 1-4

Whitehall; 0-3; 1-4

District 6B

Anaconda; 1-0; 3-1

Missoula Loyola; 1-0; 3-2

Florence-Carlton; 1-0; 2-3

Deer Lodge; 0-1; 0-6

Arlee; 0-2; 1-5

District 7B

Thompson Falls; 3-0; 4-0

Bigfork; 2-0; 6-0

St. Ignatius; 1-1; 3-1

Plains; 1-2; 2-4

Eureka; 0-1; 0-5

Troy; 0-3; 0-5

District 8C

Roy-Winifred; 4-0; 5-1

Centerville; 3-0; 4-2

Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine; 2-1; 5-1

Winnett-Grass Range; 1-2; 2-3

Highwood; 1-2; 1-4

Belt; 0-1; 1-3

Great Falls Central; 0-2; 1-3

Hobson-Moore; 0-3; 0-6 

District 9C

Chinook; 2-0; 4-0

North Star; 2-0; 4-0

Fort Benton; 2-1; 2-3

Box Elder; 1-1; 3-1

Chester-Joplin-Inverness; 1-1; 3-2

Big Sandy; 1-2; 3-3

Hays-Lodgepolw; 0-2; 3-2

Turner; 0-2; 1-4

District 10C

Cascade; 2-0; 3-2

Power-Dutton-Brady; 1-0; 2-1

Augusta; 2-1; 4-3

Heart Butte; 1-2; 1-4

Simms; 0-1; 2-2

Sunburst; 0-1; 1-3

Valier; 0-1; 0-3

Tags

Load comments