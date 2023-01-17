Girls basketball standings
(As of Jan. 16)
Eastern AA
Billings West; 4-0; 5-1
Billings Skyview; 3-1; 6-2
Billings Senior; 3-1; 3-5
Bozeman Gallatin; 2-2; 5-2
Great Falls; 2-2; 3-4
Great Falls CMR; 1-3; 2-5
Bozeman; 1-3; 1-6
Belgrade; 0-4; 1-7
Western AA
Missoula Hellgate; 4-0; 5-2
Missoula Sentinel; 3-1; 6-2
Helena Capital; 3-1 6-1
Kalispell Flathead; 2-2; 5-3
Helena; 2-2; 4-3
Kalispell Glacier; 1-3; 2-6
Missoula Big Sky; 1-3 3-4
Butte; 0-4; 1-6
Northeast A
Havre; 3-0; 5-4
Miles City; 3-1; 6-3
Lewistown; 2-1; 3-5
Sidney; 1-3; 2-6
Glendive; 0-4; 1-8
Northwest A
Browning; 4-0; 8-0
Columbia Falls; 3-1; 6-2
Polson; 3-1; 5-4
Ronan; 2-3; 2-6
Whitefish; 1-3; 3-5
Libby; 0-5; 1-9
Southeast A
Billings Central; 4-0; 8-0
Laurel; 3-1; 8-1
Hardin; 1-2; 6-2
Lockwood; 1-3; 2-6
Livingston; 0-3; 1-6
Southwest A
Dillon; 6-0; 10-0
Frenchtown; 6-1; 8-3
Hamilton; 2-2; 5-4
Stevensville; 3-3; 5-5
East Helena; 2-4; 5-5
Corvallis; 1-4; 1-9
Butte Central; 0-5; 1-8
District 1B
Cut Bank; 4-1; 6-4
Fairfield; 3-1; 4-4
Conrad; 3-2; 6-2
Shelby; 3-2; 4-4
Choteau; 1-3; 1-7
Rocky Boy; 0-5; 1-9
District 2B
Malta; 4-0; 9-1
Poplar; 3-1; 6-3
Wolf Point; 2-2; 5-3
Glasgow; 1-3; 1-9
Harlem; 0-4; 2-8
District 3B
Baker; 4-0; 7-2
Lodge Grass; 2-1; 5-3
Forsyth; 2-2; 4-5
Colstrip; 2-2; 3-5
Lame Deer; 1-4; 4-7
St. Labre; 0-2; 0-6
District 4B
Huntley Project; 4-0; 9-0
Columbus; 5-1; 7-2
Joliet; 2-2; 3-6
Shepherd; 2-3; 5-4
Red Lodge; 1-3; 5-4
Roundup; 0-5; 0-10
District 5B
Big Timber; 4-1; 8-1
Manhattan; 4-1; 7-2
Jefferson; 4-1; 8-3
Three Forks; 2-3; 3-6
Whitehall; 1-4; 2-7
Townsend; 0-5; 1-9
District 6B
Anaconda; 4-0; 8-1
Florence-Carlton; 2-1; 5-4
Missoula Loyola; 2-1; 6-3
Arlee; 0-3; 2-7
Deer Lodge; 0-3; 0-11
District 7B
Bigfork; 4-0; 10-0
Thompson Falls; 4-1; 7-1
St. Ignatius; 3-2; 7-2
Eureka; 2-3; 3-7
Plains; 1-4; 2-9
Troy; 0-5; 0-8
District 2C
Plentywood; 7-0; 9-0
Circle; 7-1; 9-2
Culbertson; 7-3; 8-3
Savage; 4-1; 6-2
Bainville; 4-5; 5-5
Westby-Grenora; 3-4; 5-5
Froid-Lake; 3-5; 3-6
Fairview; 1; -44-5
Richey-Lambert; 1-6; 2-7
Brockton; 0-8; 1-9
District 3C
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale; 5-0; 11-0
Scobey; 3-1; 6-3
Lustre Christian; 2-2; 3-7
Frazer; 1-3; 3-6
Nashua; 1-3; 3-6
Dodson; 0-3; 1-5
District 4C
Ekalaka; 3-0; 9-1
Jordan; 3-1; 6-2
Broadus; 3-1; 5-4
Wibaux; 1-2; 5-4
Terry; 1-4; 4-6
Plevna; 0-4; 1-9
District 5C
Melstone; 4-0; 9-1
Custer-Hysham; 2-0; 5-4
Broadview-Lavina; 2-1; 5-4
Harlowton-Ryegate; 1-1; 4-4
Northern Cheyenne; 0-3; 1-3
Reed Point-Rapelje; 0-4; 1-10
District 6C
Roberts; 4-0; 8-1
Plenty Coups; 3-0; 4-3
Bridger; 2-1; 5-4
Absarokee; 2-3; 4-7
Fromberg; 0-3; 0-6
Park City; 0-4; 2-9
District 8C
Roy-Winifred; 7-0; 9-1
Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine; 5-2; 8-2
Centerville; 4-2; 6-4
Belt; 4-2; 5-4
Highwood; 4-3; 4-5
Winnett-Grass Range; 1-5; 2-6
Hobson-Moore; 1-6; 1-9
Great Falls Central; 0-6; 1-8
District 9C
Chinook; 6-0; 9-0
North Star; 5-1; 7-1
Fort Benton; 4-3; 4-5
Big Sandy; 4-3; 6-4
Box Elder; 3-3; 5-4
Chester-Joplin-Inverness; 3-4; 5-5
Hays-Lodgepole; 1-5; 4-5
Turner; 0-7; 1-9
District 10C
Cascade; 6-0; 10-2
Augusta; 4-1; 5-3
Simms; 4-2; 6-3
Heart Butte; 3-4; 3-8
Power-Dutton-Brady; 2-3; 4-4
Sunburst; 1-4; 2-6
Valier; 0-6; 0-9
District 11-12C
Twin Bridges; 6-0; 10-1
Manhattan Christian; 4-0; 10-0
Ennis; 5-2; 8-2
Lone Peak; 3-3; 3-3
Gardiner; 3-5; 5-5
West Yellowstone; 4-3; 5-4
White Sulphur Springs; 4-3; 6-4
Shields Valley; 1-5; 1-8
Lima; 1-5; 2-5
Sheridan; 0-7; 0-10
District 13C
Drummond; 7-0; 10-1
Seeley-Swan; 5-1; 8-1
Philipsburg; 4-2; 7-3
Darby; 3-3; 4-6
Valley Christian; 2-4; 2-7
Victor; 1-5; 3-6
Lincoln; 0-7; 2-9
District 14C
Superior; 5-0; 8-1
Charlo; 4-1; 6-3
Hot Springs; 3-3; 3-5
Noxon; 2-2; 4-4
St. Regis; 2-4; 5-5
Two Eagle River; 1-3; 1-8
Alberton; 0-4; 0-7
SOURCE: Standings are compiled from conference secretary reports, or generated from games turned into our 406mtsports.com portal.
406mtsports.com and Billings Gazette seek high school varsity sports standings
High school district secretaries, athletic directors or coaches are encouraged to email your league's standings to The Billings Gazette each Monday by 3 p.m. so we can get them in Tuesday's editions. If you are a conference secretary and post a page on the internet with the standings, please alert us to the site and send us a link.
Standings can be emailed to sports@billingsgazette.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.