Girls basketball standings

(As of Jan. 9)

Eastern AA

Billings Skyview; 2-0; 5-1

Billings West; 2-0; 3-1

Billings Senior; 2-0; 2-4

Bozeman Gallatin; 1-1; 4-1

Bozeman; 1-1; 1-4

Great Falls; 0-2; 1-4

Great Falls CMR; 0-2; 1-4

Belgrade; 0-2; 1-5

Western AA

Missoula Sentinel; 2-0; 5-1

Missoula Hellgate; 2-0; 3-2

Helena Capital; 1-1 4-1

Kalispell Flathead; 1-1; 4-2

Helena; 1-1; 3-2

Kalispell Glacier; 1-1; 2-4

Missoula Big Sky; 0-2; 2-3

Butte; 0-2; 1-4

Northeast A

Havre; 3-0; 4-3

Miles City; 2-1; 4-3

Lewistown; 1-1; 2-4

Sidney; 1-1; 2-4

Glendive; 0-4; 1-6

Northwest A

Browning; 1-0; 3-0

Polson; 1-0; 3-2

Ronan; 1-0; 1-2

Whitefish; 0-0; 2-1 

Columbia Falls; 0-1; 2-2

Libby; 0-2; 1-4

Southeast A

Billings Central; 3-0; 6-0

Laurel; 2-0; 7-0

Hardin; 1-1; 5-1

Livingston; 0-2; 1-4

Lockwood; 0-3; 0-6

Southwest A

Frenchtown; 5-0; 7-2

Dillon; 4-0; 8-0

Hamilton; 1-1; 4-3

Stevensville; 1-3; 3-5

East Helena; 2-3; 5-3

Corvallis; 1-3; 1-7

Butte Central; 0-4; 1-6

District 1B

Shelby; 3-1; 4-2

Fairfield; 3-1; 4-3

Cut Bank; 3-1; 4-3

Conrad; 2-2; 4-2

Rocky Boy; 0-3; 1-7

Choteau; 0-3; 0-6

District 2B

Malta; 3-0; 7-0

Poplar; 2-0; 5-1

Wolf Point; 2-2; 4-3

Glasgow; 0-2; 0-8

Harlem; 0-3; 1-6

District 3B

Baker; 3-0; 5-1

Forsyth; 2-1; 3-4

Lame Deer; 1-2; 4-5

Colstrip; 1-2; 2-4

Lodge Grass; 0-1; 2-3

St. Labre; 0-1; 0-4

District 4B

Columbus; 4-0; 6-1

Huntley Project; 3-0; 7-0

Shepherd; 2-2; 5-2

Red Lodge; 1-2; 5-2

Joliet; 0-2; 1-6

Roundup; 0-4; 0-8

District 5B

Big Timber; 4-0; 7-0

Manhattan; 3-1; 4-2

Jefferson; 3-1; 5-3

Three Forks; 2-3; 2-5

Townsend; 0-3; 1-7

Whitehall; 0-4; 1-6

District 6B

Anaconda; 3-0; 6-1

Florence-Carlton; 2-0; 3-3

Missoula Loyola; 1-1; 3-3

Deer Lodge; 0-2; 0-9

Arlee; 0-3; 1-7

District 7B

Thompson Falls; 4-0; 5-0

Bigfork; 3-0; 8-0

St. Ignatius; 2-1; 5-1

Eureka; 1-2; 1-6

Plains; 1-4; 2-6

Troy; 0-4; 0-7

District 2C

Circle; 6-0; 8-1

Plentywood; 4-0; 6-0

Culbertson; 6-2; 7-2

Savage; 2-1; 4-2

Bainville; 4-3; 5-3

Westby-Grenora; 2-3; 4-4

Froid-Lake; 2-3; 2-4

Fairview; 0-3; 3-4

Richey-Lambert; 0-5; 0-6

Brockton; 0-6; 1-7

District 3C

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale; 3-0; 9-0

Scobey; 2-1; 4-1

Lustre Christian; 2-1; 3-6

Nashua; 1-2; 3-5

Frazer; 0-2; 2-5

Dodson; 0-2; 1-4

District 4C

Ekalaka; 2-0; 8-0

Broadus; 3-0; 5-2

Jordan; 1-1; 4-2

Wibaux; 1-1; 4-3

Plevna; 0-2; 1-7

Terry; 0-3; 3-5

District 5C

Melstone; 1-0; 5-1

Harlowton-Ryegate; 1-0; 3-3

Broadview-Lavina; 0-0; 2-2

Custer-Hysham; 0-0; 2-3

Reed Point-Rapelje; 0-1; 1-5

Northern Cheyenne; 0-1; 0-1

District 6C

Roberts; 3-0; 6-1

Plenty Coups; 2-0; 3-3

Bridger; 1-1; 4-4

Absarokee; 1-2; 3-6

Fromberg; 0-1; 0-4

Park City; 0-3; 2-7

District 8C

Roy-Winifred; 5-0; 7-1

Centerville; 3-1; 5-3

Belt; 2-1; 3-3

Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine; 3-2; 6-2

Highwood; 3-2; 3-4

Winnett-Grass Range; 1-4; 2-5

Hobson-Moore; 1-4; 1-7

Great Falls Central; 0-4; 1-5

District 9C

Chinook; 4-0; 7-0

North Star; 4-0; 6-0

Fort Benton; 4-1; 4-3

Box Elder; 2-3; 4-3

Chester-Joplin-Inverness; 2-3; 4-4

Big Sandy; 2-3; 4-4

Hays-Lodgepole; 1-4; 4-4

Turner; 0-5; 1-7

District 10C

Cascade; 5-0; 8-2

Augusta; 3-1; 4-3

Heart Butte; 3-3; 3-6

Simms; 2-2; 4-4

Power-Dutton-Brady; 1-2; 2-3

Sunburst; 1-3; 1-7

Valier; 0-4; 0-8

District 11-12C

Twin Bridges; 4-0; 8-0

Manhattan Christian; 3-0; 8-0

Ennis; 5-2; 7-2

Lone Peak; 3-1; 3-1

West Yellowstone; 3-2; 5-2

Gardiner; 3-2; 4-2

White Sulphur Springs; 2-3; 3-4

Shields Valley; 1-4; 1-6

Sheridan; 0-5; 0-8

Lima; 0-6; 0-6

Harrison-Willow Creek; NA; NA

District 13C

Drummond; 5-0; 8-1

Philipsburg; 4-0; 7-1

Seeley-Swan; 3-1; 6-1 

Valley Christian; 1-3; 1-6

Darby; 2-2; 3-5

Lincoln; 0-5; 2-7

Victor; 0-4; 2-5

District 14C

Superior; 3-0; 6-1

Charlo; 3-0; 5-2

Hot Springs; 2-2; 2-4

St. Regis; 1-3; 4-4

Two Eagle River; 1-1; 1-6

Noxon; 1-2; 3-4

Alberton; 0-3; 0-6

SOURCE: Standings are compiled from conference secretary reports, or generated from games turned into our 406mtsports.com portal.

406mtsports.com and Billings Gazette seek high school varsity sports standings

High school district secretaries, athletic directors or coaches are encouraged to email your league's standings to The Billings Gazette each Monday by 3 p.m. so we can get them in Tuesday's editions. If you are a conference secretary and post a page on the internet with the standings, please alert us to the site and send us a link.

Standings can be emailed to sports@billingsgazette.com.

